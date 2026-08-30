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It’s something to be said that the Department of Justice has had to get creative to get around California’s policies that protect illegal aliens who commit crimes. You would think California would want to get these people out of the state, but that would require logic, common sense, and a willingness to put American citizens first.

In response, the Central District of California, which comprises the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura, launched Operation Guardian Angel.

Operation Guardian Angel apprehends criminal illegal aliens in county jails, whose cooperation is prohibited by “sanctuary state” laws from cooperating with federal immigration officials. The DOJ secures federal arrest warrants for aliens recently arrested by California law enforcement. Local jails are legally required to honor the arrest warrants and must hand over the criminal illegal alien to the federal government.

Since launching Operation Guardian Angel in May 2025, the DOJ has forced California to turn over 362 criminal illegal aliens into federal custody. A total of 769 arrest warrants have been issued.

Over half of those wanted by the federal government have been charged with illegally re-entering the United States after being removed. Other federal charges include unlawful possession of a firearm by an alien, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, using a firearm in drug trafficking or a crime of violence, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

“Broken California ‘sanctuary state’ policies endanger the public and cannot go unchallenged by the federal government,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Operation Guardian Angel is an answer to these misguided policies. Through this task force we are forcing California to do the thing it hates most: handing hundreds of criminal illegal aliens into federal custody to face justice and deportation.”

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Some rap sheets of those who were transferred include:

Jaime Rodríguez Ladesma, 70, of Long Beach, an illegal alien from Mexico who was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court in October 2023 of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and who was removed in December 2023. He subsequently illegally returned to the United States and was convicted of being found in the U.S. following removal. He was removed to Mexico in March 2026.

Ricardo López Jaramillo, 50, a.k.a. “Sharky,” of Pasadena, a five-times-deported illegal alien from Mexico and gang member whose criminal history includes multiple felony robbery convictions in Los Angeles Superior Court, and a 2007 conviction in San Diego federal court of three counts of illegal entry, for which he was sentenced to three years in federal prison. In November 2025, he was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a single-count information charging him with illegal alien found in the U.S. following removal. He was removed to Mexico in June 2026.

The list goes on and on. Remember, California makes the federal government go to extra lengths to gain custody of these types of individuals. How anyone can think this is the way to do law and order is beyond me, then again, the Democrats in Los Angeles and Sacramento know exactly what they’re doing.

This makes the consequences of their decisions even more sickening. Nothing can prevent all crime from happening, but it seems like a no-brainer to work with the feds on this issue.

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