The Left’s big lie many Americans are actually falling forTheir base was ecstatic seeing Charlie Kirk killed in such a public way. It was their first “victory” since Donald Trump avoided two assassination attempts and became president again...Julio RosasSep 13, 2026∙ Paid911ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJulio RosasField reporter at MostlyPeaceful.media covering immigration, protests, and national flashpoints across the U.S. Subscribe for full podcast episodes, unfiltered interviews, and on-the-ground reporting you won’t see on MSM.Subscribe to Julio