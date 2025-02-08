Free column presented by 4Patriots

The USAID Scandal: A Disgraceful Waste of American Tax Dollars

By Rudy W. Giuliani

Folks, I've seen corruption in my time, but what's been exposed at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under Elon Musk's oversight is beyond the pale. The White House has laid it all out and it's time we talk about this squandering of your hard-earned money.

First off, let's address the $1.5 million sent to Serbia for "diversity, equity, and inclusion." Right at the top of the White House’s list, that's right, we're funding DEI workshops overseas while American businesses are begging for help. How does this help America, I ask you?

Then there's the $70,000 for a "DEI musical" in Ireland. Your tax dollars are being spent on a musical about diversity. Meanwhile, our schools are underfunded, our infrastructure is crumbling, but sure, let's fund Irish theater. And $2.5 million for electric vehicles in Vietnam? When was the last time you saw an American city benefit from such a lavish gift? Vietnam's environmental policies are suddenly more important than ours?

But wait, there's more. USAID decided to spend $47,000 on a "transgender opera" in Colombia. An opera, folks. Because nothing screams American priority like funding arts in South America while our own cultural institutions struggle. And don't forget the $32,000 for a "transgender comic book" in Peru. Comics? Really? How about funding literacy programs at home or supporting our struggling local comic book shops?

(Op ed continues below)

Presented By 4PAtriots

The Truth About The Coming Food Crisis

This might be your only warning. According to official reports, dangerous global events have reached America, putting the entire nation in harm's way.

Despite this imminent crisis, mainstream media remains silent. And our own government ignores dire warnings of industry experts like fourth-generation American farmers who warn:

“Food shortages are coming.”

As a result of this crisis, survival food is more important than ever.

If you don't take action or if you stockpile the wrong foods, you could be setting your family up to go hungry in a time of crisis.

Well, no need to worry anymore.

Obviously, waiting for the government to give me a handout in a disaster just wasn't an option for me. And I was completely turned off by the crazy high cost of survival food sold by some companies.

That's why I ordered and got my very own stockpile of these best-selling Survival Food Kits.

When you secure your own food stockpile, you will have the peace of mind and security knowing that when a crisis hits... You will be able to calmly reassure your family that they're safe and they will have plenty to eat.

Click here to secure your own stockpile of these best-selling survival food kits while you still can.

When a crisis hits, the masses begin to panic, and grocery stores are wiped out.It quickly becomes every man for himself. Don't make the mistake of waiting until it is too late.

Stock up now on these survival food kits while you can.

Stock Up Now

The absurdity peaks at $2 million for sex changes and "LGBT activism" in Guatemala. I ask you, is this what the American taxpayer voted for? Is this how we should be spending our money abroad, on promoting specific social agendas rather than tangible, beneficial aid?

Let’s not overlook the hundreds of thousands of dollars given to non-profits linked to designated terrorist organizations. Even after an inspector general's investigation, the money kept flowing. This isn't just mismanagement; it's a betrayal of public trust.

Each of these line items shows a pattern of waste, a pattern where USAID has chosen to push an ideological agenda over real, effective aid. This isn't about being against aid; it's about demanding accountability, demanding that every single penny of your tax dollars is used wisely, in America's interests.

Under President Trump's administration, with Musk's help, we're trying to bring some sanity back to government spending. These expenditures are not just frivolous; they're an insult to every American who works hard to pay their taxes, expecting their government to act responsibly.

The leadership at USAID has failed, and failed spectacularly. They've shown a complete disregard for fiscal responsibility and for the American people. They all deserve to be fired. It's not just about cutting costs; it's about cutting out corruption, waste, and the promotion of ideologies that don't reflect the values or needs of our nation.

We need leaders who understand that America's resources should be used to support American interests and allies, not to fund a global woke agenda. It's time for a change, time for accountability. The days of wasting American tax dollars on nonsense must end. Now!

Support Mayor Giuliani with your PolitiBrawl paid subscription today: