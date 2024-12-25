Watch Donald and Melania Trump’s incredible Christmas message for America. THIS is what it’s all about!

“We remember the event of one holy night more than 2,000 years ago…” Melania said, clearly referring to the birth of Jesus Christ.

Can you imagine Joe, Jill or Kamala saying that?!!

Watch their beautiful message below:

Watch Trump Christmas Video

A worthy charity to give to this Christmas: Beyond the Brotherhood

Navy SEALs have a vast array of marketable skillsets and expertise, there is little to no guidance, support or network when they transition out of the SEAL Teams and into the private sector.

For SEALs with entrepreneurial aspirations, there is even less guidance. The operational tempo and clandestine nature of their work prevents them from building the social fabric that most of the world enjoys.

Navy SEALs are forged in a crucible of service, their exceptional skills honed for a unique mission. As they transition to civilian life, a new chapter beckons – a chance to leverage their strengths in a supportive community.

Through personalized career guidance and mentorship, we help SEALs translate their remarkable experiences into fulfilling goals. BTB empowers them to find purpose and camaraderie beyond the battlefield.

Help our heroes today