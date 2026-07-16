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I recently had the opportunity to embed with the Florida Highway Patrol as they worked with ICE, HSI, Border Patrol, and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s to arrest illegal immigrants in Palm Beach County.
Over 300 were arrested within three days. While some were taken into custody for simply being illegally present in the country, others had extensive criminal histories. You can read my full report about it here.
While arrests were taking place during traffic stops, local anti-ICE activists and trackers showed up to film. Even though Florida is very pro-law enforcement, the immigrant community in the county is active with sharing alerts on ICE or FHP presence on social media.
I decided to see what the anti-ICE activists had to say and the conversations went as expected, it was like talking to a brick wall that was playing dumb.
My first interaction was with a man who had to be told to obey the state’s “Halo Law,” which requires people to stay at least 25 feet from where officers are carrying out their official duties.
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He then asked me multiple times how I was able to be with FHP and I had to repeatedly tell him I sent a request to FHP’s media office. When I tried to ask him questions, most of the time he simply replied that he was not there to answer questions, but to ask them.
He then accused me of taking part in “ethnic cleansing.” When I asked him if he had been to the southern border during the Biden-Harris border crisis or if he knew what ethnic cleansing was, he again refused to answer. Eventually, I left the “conversation” when it was time to leave the scene.
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My second interaction was with an activist who posts on Facebook multiple times a day on the whereabouts of Border Patrol, suspected ICE vehicles, and FHP.
I asked her if she has a problem with immigration enforcement, then does she have a problem with Mexico enforcing its immigration laws, for example.
“What does Mexico have to do with this?” she replied.
I told her the whole debate our nation is having centers around immigration enforcement. Every time I pressed her on the question, she deflected by saying Mexico is not relevant to this situation.
I would say Mexico is very relevant to the conversation because most of those arrested by the joint task force last week were not from Mexico, meaning they traveled through the country and encountered their immigration officials in order to get to the United States.
As previously stated, I did not expect much in my interactions with these activists. Their responses amounted to deflection, ignorance, and a heavy condescending attitude.
At least they remained peaceful and obeyed officers’ lawful orders. The “debates” would have been much different if this was in Minneapolis or Los Angeles.
Because for them... Feelings matter more than FACTS. That's why we must work around them. Just ignore their drivel and proceed with sane laws, policies and procedures...
I don't know WHHAT is so hard to UMDERSTAND about immigration laws, especially when these idiots seem to believe that ONLY AMERICA has these laws and that the problem is ENSHRINED in racism.
IT all started with that Black Lives matter bullshit, which we all know was nothing more than a money making scheme engineered by black criminals to steal BILLIONS.
Has anybody noticed that the organizers of BLM all ended up in mansions while ordinary black people still live in squalor in many areas, and black kids still die by the dozen due to gun violence in inner city ghettos every weekend?.
NOW that BS ideology has been transferred to the BILLIONS criminal illegals who were imported by the comatose, pedophile Joe Biden from close to 400 countries around the world, who come in different colors sizes and shapes, making it hard to believe that these deportations are based on RACISM; BUT supposing these deportations were based on "racism," which of the almost 400 countries is that racism is being directed at?
We also hear the self-righteous ignoramus carrying on about how America was built by immigrants." While it is true that many immigrants coming in LEGALLY through Ellis Island, did bring the tools of their trade with them and did help create beautiful buildings; a great majority however, suffered great hardships and had a hard time feeding their families..
There were no government handouts in those days, so it was make a living or DIE, because the idea of their going back to the countries they came from was not possible