GOP Rep. Tim Burchett did not hold back during a tense visit on CNN, calling Jake Tapper a war monger to his face on live T.V.
Burchett claimed that Ukraine had likely stolen the $100 billion that President Zelensky claimed he never received from the U.S.
”I don’t think its accurate to say that Ukraine was stealing half the money over there,” Tapper contested. “As you know, most of the money that went to Ukraine was military aid, weapons that were manufactured and purchased in the United States.”
“So you’re paying off the war pimps at the Pentagon?!” Burchett fired back at Tapper. “Young men are dying and old men are getting rich,…”
Burchett just couldn’t hold back and sounded off at the unprepared corporate media hack. “We have no business being over there, except a lot of people’s stock portfolios are going through the roof!!”
Watch the full clash right here:
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Marco Rubio REFUSES to take any CRAP from a clown like George Stephanopoulos
Secretary of State Marco Rubio STEAMROLLED ABC's George Stephanopoulos for accusing Trump of being a Putin 'puppet' following the heated Oval Office exchange between Trump and Zelensky.
Attempting to corner Rubio, Stephanopoulos read out Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski's 'X' post, "This is what she said. 'Right now, I am sick to my stomach as the administration appears to be walking away from our allies and embracing Putin, a threat to democracy and U.S. values around the world.’ What’s your response?”
Ready Rubio fired back, "What have we done to placate the Russians? The only thing we’ve done is say, ‘Are you guys willing to talk about peace?’ We haven’t given them $180 billion and weapons! We haven’t given them an Oval Office meeting!"
Rubio continued with Stephanopoulos constantly trying to interrupt him, "Shouldn’t we all be happy that we have a President who’s trying to stop wars and prevent them instead of starting them? And I just don’t get it, I really don’t, other than the fact that it’s Donald J. Trump. If this was a Democrat that was doing this, everyone would be saying, well, he’s on his way to the Nobel Peace Prize! This is absurd!"
Watch Rubio PUMMEL Slopadopoulos’ in the live smackdown here:
Don’t miss the video everyone is talking about: Trump YELLS at Zelensky: "You're gambling with World War 3!!"
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Disclosures
I guess Zelensky expected Dementia Joe faltering around. He only pulled the fat GAY money hungry clown for years bolstered by the denoncraps!
Jake doesn’t like facts!