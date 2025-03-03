GOP Rep. Tim Burchett did not hold back during a tense visit on CNN, calling Jake Tapper a war monger to his face on live T.V.

Watch Video

Burchett claimed that Ukraine had likely stolen the $100 billion that President Zelensky claimed he never received from the U.S.

”I don’t think its accurate to say that Ukraine was stealing half the money over there,” Tapper contested. “As you know, most of the money that went to Ukraine was military aid, weapons that were manufactured and purchased in the United States.”

“So you’re paying off the war pimps at the Pentagon?!” Burchett fired back at Tapper. “Young men are dying and old men are getting rich,…”

Burchett just couldn’t hold back and sounded off at the unprepared corporate media hack. “We have no business being over there, except a lot of people’s stock portfolios are going through the roof!!”

Watch the full clash right here:

Watch Video

Presented By Mode Mobile

Apple’s Starlink Update Sparks Huge Earning Opportunity

Apple just secretly added Starlink satellite support to iPhones through iOS 18.3.

One of the biggest potential winners? Mode Mobile.

Mode’s EarnPhone already reaches +45M users that have earned over $325M, and that’s before global satellite coverage. With SpaceX eliminating "dead zones" worldwide, Mode's earning technology can now reach billions more in unbanked and rural populations worldwide.

Their global expansion is perfectly timed, and you still have a chance to invest in their pre-IPO offering at just $0.26/share.

Mode’s recent 32,481% revenue growth and their newly reserved Nasdaq ticker $MODE puts them one step closer to a potential IPO.

Invest in Mode’s pre-IPO offering at $0.26/share and earn up to 100% bonus shares.

Learn More

Marco Rubio REFUSES to take any CRAP from a clown like George Stephanopoulos

Secretary of State Marco Rubio STEAMROLLED ABC's George Stephanopoulos for accusing Trump of being a Putin 'puppet' following the heated Oval Office exchange between Trump and Zelensky.

Watch Video

Attempting to corner Rubio, Stephanopoulos read out Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski's 'X' post, "This is what she said. 'Right now, I am sick to my stomach as the administration appears to be walking away from our allies and embracing Putin, a threat to democracy and U.S. values around the world.’ What’s your response?”

Ready Rubio fired back, "What have we done to placate the Russians? The only thing we’ve done is say, ‘Are you guys willing to talk about peace?’ We haven’t given them $180 billion and weapons! We haven’t given them an Oval Office meeting!"

Rubio continued with Stephanopoulos constantly trying to interrupt him, "Shouldn’t we all be happy that we have a President who’s trying to stop wars and prevent them instead of starting them? And I just don’t get it, I really don’t, other than the fact that it’s Donald J. Trump. If this was a Democrat that was doing this, everyone would be saying, well, he’s on his way to the Nobel Peace Prize! This is absurd!"

Watch Rubio PUMMEL Slopadopoulos’ in the live smackdown here:

Watch Video

Don’t miss the video everyone is talking about: Trump YELLS at Zelensky: "You're gambling with World War 3!!"

From Our Sponsor Mode Mobile:

Disclosures

Mode Mobile recently received their ticker reservation with Nasdaq ($MODE), indicating an intent to IPO in the next 24 months. An intent to IPO is no guarantee that an actual IPO will occur.

The Deloitte rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

A minimum investment of $1,950 is required to receive bonus shares. 100% bonus shares are offered on investments of $9,950+.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Start-up investments are speculative and involve a high degree of risk. Those investors who cannot afford to lose their entire investment should not invest in start-ups. Companies seeking startup investment tend to be in earlier stages of development and their business model, products and services may not yet be fully developed, operational or tested in the public marketplace. There is no guarantee that the stated valuation and other terms are accurate or in agreement with the market or industry valuations. Further, investors may receive illiquid and/or restricted stock that may be subject to holding period requirements and/or liquidity concerns.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer, and member of FINRA | SIPC, located at 105 Maxess Road, Suite 124, Melville, NY 11747, is the Intermediary for this offering and is not an affiliate of or connected with the Issuer. Please check our background on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

This is a paid advertisement for Mode Mobile Reg A offering. Please read the offering statement at https://invest.modemobile.com/. Rainmaker Ad Ventures is paid by Mode Mobile for promoting their securities offering. Payment is in cash and billed monthly. As of the end of January, Rainmaker has received $191,972. Additional fees may have accrued since then.

**https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1748441/000149315224029326/0001493152-24-029326-index.html