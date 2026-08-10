GOP Rep. Tim Burchett shut down Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ridiculous rant trying to defend transgender athletes competing against females in women’s sports by playing an uncomfortably damning video.

“Recently, during a field hockey game in Massachusetts a biological male hit a female player in the face, knocking her two front teeth out!” Burchett said. “These are not rare occurrences, you can find them all over the place!”

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Mamdani’s zealous rent activist is a privileged spoiled brat

Tracy Rosenthal, a prominent radical NYC tenant organizer whose tactics are shaping the Mamdani administration’s housing agenda, grew up with extreme financial privilege and access to the music industry as the daughter of Grammy-winning studio owner Steven Rosenthal, who recorded artists like David Bowie, Coldplay and the Foo Fighters.

Rosenthal has reportedly withheld rent from her Bed-Stuy apartment for roughly four years after a roach infestation and other complaints, organizing fellow tenants and reportedly withholding over $100,000 from her landlord, who later lost the building to foreclosure. The building’s new owner is now pursuing eviction proceedings against her and other tenants.

Her 2024 book “Abolish Rent” outlines confrontational organizing tactics including public shaming and rent strikes —tactics that the Mamdani administration is now elevating and promoting citywide. Rosenthal also posted “death to America” the night Mamdani won his primary election.

Descendant of slaves give strong message to woke Smithsonian

Bishop Earl Walker Jackson, whose great-grandparents were enslaved, told Fox News Digital he believes the Smithsonian National Museum of American History is pushing anti-American “indoctrination,” arguing history should present facts rather than serve as a “tool of social justice.”

His comments follow a White House report exposing “ideological capture” at the museum, plus renewed scrutiny of NMAH Director Anthea Hartig after a resurfaced video showed her linking history to reparations and “restorative justice.”

Jackson traced what he sees as broader ideological influence in education, media and entertainment to Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States,” calling it more influential than any other U.S. history text despite being written, he said, as an anarchist’s polemic. He also cited a 2015 dispute over Margaret Sanger’s inclusion in a Smithsonian civil rights exhibit, and said his own life reflects America’s opportunity despite a difficult upbringing.

Related:

James Talarico headlined 2021 LGBTQ event featuring child drag queen performer

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, now running against Ken Paxton, spoke at a 2021 Taylor PRIDE festival that also featured an 11-year-old boy performing in drag under the stage name “Kween Kee Kee,” alongside adult drag acts.