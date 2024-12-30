Based podcaster Tim Pool tore woke YouTuber Luke Beasley limb-from-limb during a heated, no-holds-bared screaming match about whether January 6 protesters deserve to rot in prison forever.

“You just made a fascist argument!!” Pool snapped at Beasley, who claimed Jan 6ers deserved decades-long prison sentences for largely non-violent offenses.

Watch Pool LOSE HIS MIND at the smug young liberal:

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Pool called out Beasley for not even being informed about what January 6 protesters were actually in prison for, merely echoing the claims made by the left-wing media without knowledge of the substance.

“This is the problem I have with the left!!” Pool shouted at Beasley. “They don’t know the facts, they don’t care about the facts. They view morality as a blanket government stroke of the pen and ‘every person regardless of their crime should be in prison for decades!!”

“The people who fought cops should go to prison,… they did! It’s been 3 years!” he continued.

Some 1265 defendants were charged related to their involvement in the January 6 riot. Of which, 452 defendants were charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees. Hundreds of other were charged with entering a restricted federal area, destruction to government property, conspiracy, and other non-violent charges, according to the DOJ.

Resurfaced: Woke teacher EXPOSED for making WILD THREATS towards Trump supporters

An unhinged teacher was BUSTED for making threats towards Trump supporters on social media in a cringe worthy video, resulting in severe consequences for her.

Watch her try to explain to the media why SHE is the real victim here…

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