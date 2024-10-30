Tom Homan refuses to take any CRAP from hysterical Dem who tries to silence him

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

If there is one stalwart when it comes to the border issue it’s Tom Homan. He has never backed down from telling liberals in Congress the facts and ramming home the realities of their wild ideas.

Suffice it to say, they don’t like it and tend to get hysterical!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

The realities of the failed Biden approach to the border is plain for all to see. The numbers who have crossed the border are staggering as is the sheer outlay in taxpayer money that is being spent to house them and pay for them in places like New York. Just ask Mayor Eric Adams who is coming to grips with the realities Tom Homan talked about, rather than the liberal fantasy espoused by the Far Left.

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