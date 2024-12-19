Trump’s new border czar Tom Homan STOOD HIS GROUND while CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins framed him as a cruel villain set on tearing apart families and deporting them, during a tense Wednesday night interview.

Watch the live sparring match below:

Watch Video

“As you know, there’s a lot of mixed status households in the United States,” Collins started. “Do you plan to take both parents into custody if there are minor children in the house?”

Homan, unfazed by the leading question, said bluntly, “If you are in the country illegally, we’re gonna detain you, we’re gonna arrest you, we’re gonna remove you.”

“If they have a U.S. citizen child,… and they think that a court order doesn’t mean anything anymore, what kind of message are we sending to the whole world? Go ahead and cross the border illegally,… and have a baby and you’re fine?!” Homan said.

Homan added that if he made exceptions for mixed status families then the immigration court “wouldn’t mean anything anymore” and the whole immigration system would be made pointless.

“We cannot send a message to the whole world that you can violate laws in the country,.. and if you have a U.S. citizen child then you’re okay!” Homan insisted.

Presented By American Hartford Gold

These 42 powerful nations just launched the first-ever “Anti-Dollar Alliance”

Together, they plan to KILL the greenback and DETHRONE America once and for all. Leading the charge are the usual suspects: Russia, China, Iran, and oil-soaked Saudi Arabia. These global heavyweights are sprinting to land a final financial assault before a strong, America-first administration takes back power in November.

For practically everyone with an IRA and 401(k), it will be like walking into a hurricane with a paper umbrella.

But get this:

Thanks to a little-known IRA Loophole left open by Pres. Trump…

There’s now a genius, new way to BULLETPROOF your IRA, 401(k), Pension, and even your bank savings from this looming “global reset”.

==> Request Your FREE“US DOLLAR COLLAPSE” GUIDE Now

Get My Free Guide

Resurfaced Brawl: Ben Shapiro goes ALPHA MODE when woke brat mentions his WIFE

The most obnoxious college student insulted Ben Shapiro’s wife during during a Q&A portion of a Young Americans Foundation campus speech.

Watch how Ben handles this brat:

Watch Video