A fired-up Tom Homan took the mic from President Donald Trump during a rally to promote the Big Beautiful Bill, strongly defending the president’s deportation efforts and scolding Democrats for opposing provisions to give ICE more resources.
“Who the hell would be against that?!!”
“You know I wasn’t going to do this but I see Tom Homan sitting there and I have to call him up,… this guy is keeping us very, very safe,” Trump told the crowd, inviting Homan to the podium.
“This issue with the Big Beautiful Bill should be non-partisan, what the hell is wrong with everybody up in congress?!” Homan said. “People are dying every day. ICE is arresting 3 times as many criminals as the Biden administration did,… we over 600,000 illegal aliens with criminal histories walking the streets, we got less than 5,000 deportation officers. This should be a no-brainer!”
“The more resources we get, we get more agents on the road,… more agents mean more bad guys arrested!” he continued. “Who the hell would be against that?! I get frustrated, I get pissed off because I’m sick ofmmeeting angel moms and dads!”
Watch Homan go off at the Democrats opposing Trump’s legislation:
Trump’s Push For America First
What we are seeing right now is truly historic.
President Trump has been pushing the limits on what is possible. I haven’t seen anything like this since President Ronald Reagan.
But with this unbelievable push for an American First agenda, comes a few problems. Well, as President Trump said in a recent interview I had with him…
“There could be a little disruption. What we’re doing is building a foundation for the future.”
If you want to learn more about Trump’s Great American Reset, go ahead read this great article that just went up. It’s filled with some valuable information about what’s in store for America, and what we could potentially be up against.
Read The Great American Reset now.
Yours Truly,
SEAN HANNITY
NYC socialist candidate doubles down on plan to tax “richer and whiter” areas more
Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani defended his plan Sunday to raise property taxes on "richer and whiter neighborhoods" and said billionaires shouldn't exist, while again refusing to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" despite pressure from fellow Democrats who called the language unacceptable.
The socialist mayoral candidate claimed his proposal is "not driven by race" but is merely "an assessment of what neighborhoods are being under-taxed versus over-taxed," arguing he's "just naming things as they are" while acknowledging the city's shrinking tax base.
The candidate said billionaires shouldn't exist and dismissed concerns about losing business support - When asked about billionaire John Catsimatidis threatening to sell his Gristedes stores if Mamdani wins, the Democratic nominee said "I don't think we should have billionaires, frankly" in a city that's home to 123 billionaires, prompting Catsimatidis to call him "the Fidel Castro of New York."
Mamdani again refused to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" despite pressure from fellow Democrats - When asked three times by the host to condemn the phrase many consider a call to harm Jews, Mamdani said he doesn't use that language but won't "police speech," while House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it "not acceptable phrasing" that Mamdani must clarify.
He expressed confidence about winning the November general election against multiple opponents - Mamdani will face incumbent Mayor Eric Adams (running as an independent), Republican Curtis Sliwa, potentially Andrew Cuomo on an independent line, and independent Jim Walden, framing the race as "a referendum" on Adams making the city "so unaffordable."
Satellite images show activity occurring at struck Iran nuclear sites
New satellite images show significant damage and ongoing activity at Iran's underground Fordow uranium enrichment facility, Fox News reports.
Maxar Technologies imagery reveals excavators, personnel, and cranes working near the northern shaft entrance following U.S. bunker-buster strikes on June 22 and Israeli follow-up strikes on June 23 that targeted access roads.
The strikes appear designed to hinder access and complicate repair efforts rather than just destroy the facility - Analysts believe the primary goal was to make the underground complex harder to reach and repair, with satellite photos showing six prominent craters, scattered debris, destroyed facilities, and damaged access routes around the mountain site near Qom.
Military officials acknowledge severe damage but say full assessment will take time - Gen. Dan Caine confirmed that all three Iranian nuclear sites "sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," while both the U.S. and Israel maintain the strikes were aimed at hindering Iran's nuclear weapons development, which Tehran denies, claiming its program is peaceful.
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Homan is the man and he is right. If this bill doesn’t pass get ready for the USA to see life as we know it gone. You will more then likely be in bread lines just like democrats, rino’s and the wealthy want. So Laura O’Shea tell me who is lying? That’s all democrats have done for years and yes there are facts to back it up. I don’t know about anyone else but I’m not going to the poor house without a fight. I have done the right things all my life to get were I am at and have and be damn if I will allow democrats and their buddies to take it from me and my family without a fight. It is about time we get out country back and illegals and criminals out. Homan I have a few names of members in congress and other officials who need deported also. All in the name of Americans citizens for America. I love and thank President Trump administration especially Homan who is sacrificing so much for me to be safe. Can’t rely on my own state or local officials to protect us. Anyone who utters they hate Americans, hates America, burns our flag, disobeys laws, harms children, kills Americans, drug trafficking or protests against America please deport ASAP.
I'd rather see an endorsement from Trunp than from senile Biden. The lying Democrats covered up that he was unable to speak, let alone run the country! Thank you, Mr. Homan and ICE staff for ridding this country of ILLEGAL ALIENS !