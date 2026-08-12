Trump Border Czar Tom Homan put Politico reporter Dasha Burns in her place for downplaying the rampant attacks and threats towards ICE agents and their families as the left continues to freely demonize hard-working federal law enforcement officers.

“I support ICE wearing masks! The attacks are unprecedented, 700% for God sake! We’re not gonna tolerate this!” Homan sounded off at the reporter.

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SpaceX can’t explain THIS moon landing conspiracy

Elon Musk and SpaceX are planning to land on the moon in 2028…

But not even they can explain THIS strange encounter during an early Apollo moon mission.

Neil Armstrong reported it to the government as soon as he landed… Buzz Aldrin confirmed the sighting, and the whole thing was captured LIVE on an official NASA audio feed…

The recording is only seconds long, but it will CHILL you to the bone.

Interested? Listen to it here now.

P.S. Before SpaceX goes back to the moon, they NEED to get to the bottom of this NOW. The entire mission could depend on solving this mystery. Get the full facts here today.

Karoline Leavitt to step down as White House press secretary

President Donald Trump announced that Karoline Leavitt will leave her role as White House press secretary at the end of the month to spend more time with her family, a decision he said he “totally” understands.

Trump said Leavitt will remain a top outside advisor and influential Republican voice ahead of the midterms, praising her work since 2018, including her role in his 2024 campaign, and calling her one of the best press secretaries in the office’s history.

Trump did not name a replacement in the statement.

Feds bust NYC fraud ring behind nearly 1,000 sham green card marriages, mostly involving Chinese nationals

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York charged 11 people with running a decade-long scheme that arranged roughly 1,000 fraudulent marriages, mostly between Chinese nationals and U.S. citizens, charging foreign nationals up to $100,000 each for fake unions and green card applications.

The operation reportedly used social media ads, staged wedding ceremonies, and prenuptial agreements requiring couples to live separately; U.S. citizen participants were paid around $30,000, with recruiters earning up to $5,000 per person brought in.

Attorney General Todd Blanche called it one of the largest marriage fraud prosecutions in U.S. history, with Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald estimating tens of millions in proceeds. The scheme spanned several states, China and Vanuatu; all 11 defendants faced initial court appearances Wednesday.

ICE plans to buy new shock gloves to improve hands-on altercations

ICE plans to deploy thousands of “G.L.O.V.E.” devices — gloves that deliver an electric shock through direct skin contact — for officers by March, according to a DHS notice. The gloves, made by Kentucky-based Compliant Technologies, have previously been used by some jails and police departments.

The manufacturer says the shock produces a brief, painful “distraction” to gain compliance within seconds, and warns against use on children, pregnant women, or people merely being verbally defiant.

Civil rights advocates, including the ACLU’s Jenn Rolnick Borchetta, complained the devices could enable quick, hard-to-detect use of force by ICE agents. A use-of-force expert said the gloves could aid takedowns and emphasized the need for strong training and policy. ICE will be required to complete special training to use the gloves in the field.

Ouch: Gavin Newsom crashes and burns during Michigan trip

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign and fundraising swing through Michigan this week was marked by missed meetings and canceled events, according to Politico, raising questions about his political operation ahead of a potential 2028 run.