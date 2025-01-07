Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan put a smug CBS News anchor IN HER PLACE after she tried to trick him with bogus immigration question during a live T.V. interview.

“Hey, let’s get the numbers straight!” Homan snapped at the anchor.

Homan corrected the CBS anchor after she claimed the number of deportations that occurred under the Biden-Harris administration were higher than under the Trump administration.

“Trump had illegal border crossings at a 45-year low. So of course the number of removals were higher(under Biden), there was more people crossing the border!” Homan clarified.

The anchor tried to stick to her talking points after her plan to trip Homan up with the misleading deportation comparison had failed.

Watch what happened next:

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Goth girl tells Charlie Kirk God isn't real... INSTANTLY regrets it

An atheist goth girl approached Charlie Kirk during a campus debate table event, telling him that she doesn’t believe in God.

Kirk, a strong christian, prompted her with the perfect question: “Where do you think we go when we die?”

Watch her struggle with the answer and realize that the idea of God may not be so silly after all.

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BODYCAM: Public urinator tries to be a SMARTASS, gets a major reality check from a fed-up cop

Police body cam footage shows the arrest of two young teens in Florida on November 12, 2023.

Officers witnessed a group of teens behaving suspiciously in a parking lot and upon further investigation, discovered the teens were underage drinking.

Additionally, officers observed a male suspect urinating in the parking lot. In an attempt to avoid an arrest, the male suspect tried to talk his way out of it, but only made the situation worse for himself and his friends, and instead they got a major reality check!

Watch the chaotic situation go from bad to worse!

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