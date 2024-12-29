Trump Border Czar Tom Homan put News Nation host Chris Cuomo in his place for challenging his deportation agenda during a fiery live interview.

“You’ll lose a lot of people that the economy needs!” Cuomo told Homan.

Watch Homan set the record straight about the illegal migrants in this country, “If you’re in the country illegally, you are in violation of the law!”

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“This roundup idea, and I haven’t heard Trump say it the way you have,… If you are just grabbing whoever you can grab, not only do you have families that get effected but you lose 1/8 of your construction workers, 1/8 of your agriculture workers, 1/12 of your hospitality workers,” Cuomo told Homan.

Homan said that he’s interested in removing national security threats and other high priority targets first, but it is up to Congress to fix the asylum process.

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Pick up Richie McGinniss’ new book “Riot Diet,” his direct experience living through the riots the mainstream media called “peaceful protests.”

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Never Forget: Trump gets EMOTIONAL when grieving wife takes over the stage

Watch this must-see classic Trump moment when he comforts the grieving wife of a fallen police officer.

“Every single family out here wants justice!”

This is what a true leader looks like…

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