Trump Border Czar Tom Homan shut down CNN’s Kailan Collins for asking a series of misleading questions related to Trump’s nationwide deportation efforts.

“There is no safe haven for national security threats!” Homan told Collins bluntly.

Click to watch:

”Collins asked Homan why his agents were going into churches and schools if they mean to target violent national security threats. Homan explained that many violent MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members were 15-17 years old and attend high schools.

“Many are attending our schools and they’re selling drugs in our schools and they’re doing strong-armed robbery of other students,”Homan explained. “We will go where we need to go to take them off the street!”

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Tom Homan HUMILIATES reporter who tries to AMBUSH him in the hall

A reporter tried to ambush Trump Border Czar Tom Homan with rumors that illegal migrants were being mistreated by I.C.E.

“There’s been reports of them on planes with no water,” the reporter prompted Homan.

“That’s a bunch of crap!” Homan fired back. “I.C.E detention standards are the highest standards in the world!”

What she asked next crossed the line with Homan… Watch what happened below:

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