Trump Border Czar Tom Homan lost patience with an ABC reporter during a tense interview about deportations, after she tried to shame him for doing his job and enforcing immigration laws.

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The reporter pressed Homan about why he was going into schools and places of care to target illegal migrants for deportation.

“There’s consequences for entering the country illegally,” Homan explained. “If we don’t show that there’s consequences, you’re never going to fix the border problem.”

The reporter followed up asking how the U.S. could possibly afford to deport everyone in the U.S illegally when there are more than 11 million undocumented people here.

“Ithink this is the number one issue that the people have voted on and Congress has a mandate to give us the money we need,” Homan answered. “What price do you put on all these young ladies who were murdered or burned alive?”

“What price do you put on Laken Riley’s life?!” Homan continued, getting more fired up.

Watch the tense interview here:

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Tulsi Gabbard GOES OFF on entire deep state mafia, forces Democrats to sit there and TAKE IT

Trump’s pick to lead the the Office of National Intelligence broke all the rules during her opening statement for her confirmation hearing last week, calling out Democrats and Republicans alike for lying to the American people for decades.

“Just hours after I criticized Kamala Harris’ nomination, I was put on a secret domestic terror watch list called ‘Quiet Skies’” Gabbard told the Senate.

"President Trump's reelection is a clear mandate from the American people to break this cycle of failure, end the weaponization and politicization of the intelligence community and begin to restore trust in those who have been charged with the critical task of securing our nation,” she continued.

Watch what must have been an extremely uncomfortable moment for most everyone in the room…

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