Trump National Security Advisor Mike Waltz disappointed NBC’s Kristen Welker during a tense interview, refusing to let her trash Elon Musk’s integrity on live T.V.

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Welker asked if Musk was the right man for the job to cut the Pentagon’s budget, given his company SpaceX has ongoing contracts with the military.

Waltz seemed to acknowledge it was a fair question, but fired back that Musk’s company just beat China for yearly space launches, putting America back on top of the world for space exploration.

“He has transformed space!” Waltz vouched for Musk, arguing that he has delivered more tangible results than our military or government bureaucrats have in a long time.

“There’s plenty to look into with ship building, which is an absolute mess,… You pay people right up front and then they don’t deliver for years!!” Waltz explained. “We need all the efficiency we can get in the Pentagon!”

Welker was clearly not satisfied by Waltz’s answer. Watch the tense moment here:

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Charlie Kirk SHUTS UP obnoxious anti-American brat with epic come back

Watch Charlie Kirk shut down a rude anti-American brat during a campus speaking event alongside Candace Owens and Dave Rubin.

The student asked Kirk if “we” should leave America because it was stolen from the Native Americans.

“If you hate America, why don’t you leave?” Kirk asked the young student.

“I don’t hate America, asshole!!!” the student snaped.

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