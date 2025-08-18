President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented a united front during their Oval Office meeting Monday, successfully avoiding the hostile tensions that marked their February confrontation as Trump works to broker a peace deal in Eastern Europe.
The 79-year-old Trump expressed approval that the 47-year-old Zelensky wore a military-style suit instead of his typical camouflage, interpreting it as a sign of respect. Both leaders appeared relaxed, smiling and laughing while handling occasionally hostile press questions without incident. Even Vice President JD Vance, who played a role in their previous February blowup, cordially shook hands with Zelensky's chief aide Andriy Yermak.
Watch their sit down here:
Zelensky outlined Ukraine's two key peace requirements: maintaining a "strong Ukrainian army" equipped with Western weapons, training, and intelligence support, plus continued backing from major world powers. He expressed readiness for trilateral negotiations including Putin, while Trump indicated the possibility of American troops in Eastern Europe would be discussed with seven European leaders also attending the summit.
The meeting aimed to align all parties rather than finalize agreements, with European leaders seeking clarity on previously mentioned U.S. security guarantees. While territorial concessions were expected to be discussed, sources indicated Ukraine wouldn't be pressured to surrender land Russia hasn't captured during 41 months of warfare.
European leaders including France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Keir Starmer have committed troops to potential peacekeeping operations, offering NATO-like protection without formal alliance membership. Trump promised to call Putin following the discussions, emphasizing that any Monday impasse wouldn't end peace negotiations.
One thing I know for sure if these real criminals and these fake news media sites don’t get shut down. Our government can’t be trusted the real criminals need to go to jail for what they’ve done they’ve committed treason against America and America citizens and they’re continuing it it needs to stop. It’s time with the people stand up exercise our constitutional right and demand they be removed from office and all money, they’ve stolen from taxpayers be returned and Pelosi loses everything she did for insider trading they put Martha Stewart in jail for that time put Pelosi in jail.
I commented on another forum - Zelensky looks like cleaned up bum, looking for handouts. He has a button up shirt with a collar, and a jacket from a good will store, but he still looks like a bum. His outfit is a calculated insult to Trump, after the last visit. Zelensky gave that outfit as much thought as he gave his outfits when he was doing gay dances in front of perverted audiences. It isn't as haphazard as it looks.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1HTtAicf8l0