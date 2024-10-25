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Trump CRASHES JD Vance's town hall, what happens next is unbelievable

Mike Pence who??? The best decision that Trump made was to Pick JD Vance as his running mate.

Between Trump going to Macdonalds to work the drive thru, and Vance championing Waffle House breakfast items, these two are having a blast running for office.

Then to top it off Trump prank called in to Chris Cuomo’s townhall when Vance was being interviewed. (The liberals in the room were not happy.)

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Vance goes on to share an anecdote about the first time Trump met Vance’s wife and something she has in common with Melania.

This is what people want from politics and their politicians, the real them, not some airbrushed, sanitized, walking word salad spewer.

It’s why Trump and Vance are so popular, it’s why their message resonates. They are who they are, act like their genuine selves and people can either take it or leave it.

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