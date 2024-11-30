Donald Trump crashed a Mar-a-Lago wedding, surprising the bride, the groom and everyone at the exception in the best way imaginable.
Trump took time out of his busy schedule to visit with the newly weds on their special day. Watch the candid interaction below:
Trump is a man of the people… even if he is a billionaire, he is not a flag-bearer of the establishment DC uniparty and thats a big plus in our book.
It wasn’t the first time the President-elect crashed a wedding on one of his luxury properties. In 2019, Trump stopped into a reception at his Bedminster Trump National Golf Club to visit with a newly wed Staten Island couple and their family.
The attendees absolutely go WILD when they see Trump enter the room. Check out the video of the event right here:
Flashback: Trump walks into a gun store - Watch what happens next!
Trump visited the Palmetto State Armory in Summerville, South Carolina, and met with the owners face-to-face.
This is another interaction it is hard to imagine Kamala Harris or Joe Biden pulling off. Watch how Trump introduces himself to these men and effortlessly wins them over.
Trump once again showcases his ability relate to average Americans, a key reason he won the election and defeated the robotic elitist Kamala Harris.
PolitiBrawl is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a paid subscriber today!
What do you think, is the “uniparty” a real thing in American politics? That is, establishment Republicans and establishment Democrats really being on the same team and working together to screw America with pro-corporate, pro-war, pro-big government policies? Or are there really 2 distinct party’s still?
Yes he is a “Man of the People and For the People.” There’s no doubt about this.
Thank you for Sharing this amazingly simple message “Trump Cares!”
One moment in the day and the life of the
“Super-Relatable” man of and for “We the People!”
All people for all of humanity!
Can someone please send a memo to the opposition:
Dear Haters of America,
Lesson one, watch video.
Lesson two, watch video.
Lesson three, act like human beings and stop telling a free-speech, free nation of Americans, how we’re to live!
Thank you in advance for your time and help.
Respectfully yours,
“We the People”
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
P.S.: To all of those who seek to destroy America. Take a look in the mirror, please?
A simple gesture of respect goes a long, long way. A true leader, leads with respect first and foremost.
A much needed lesson for all, about the treatment of people, of all walks of life;
Treat others with respect and if all else fails above all, with compassion. You never know who’s watching.
“Let your conscious be your guide.”
AJR