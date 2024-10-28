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Trump gets EMOTIONAL on stage when grieving mother takes over the mic at rally

One thing liberals seem unable to see with Trump is the instant rapport and warmth that he has with people. History is filled with stories of normal people’s interactions with him, not planned, just by happen stance and they all say the same thing about him! Completely unlike so many other people in politics.

This instance is exactly why he is beloved by so many people.

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This family tragically lost their son Riely (who was a huge Tump fan) and his mom retells the story of how Trump rang them personally to offer his condolences. You can’t fake the emotion on this stage. This is real.

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