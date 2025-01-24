President Donald Trump asked a Hurricane Helene victim to speak at his press conference during his visit to North Carolina today; Trump could not believe what she told him…

“We have not received ANY help from the government or anything,” the woman told Trump.

“FEMA did nothing?!” Trump asked. “FEMA is a waste of time and money!”

Many affected by Hurricane Helene complained that their communities received little-no help from government relief agencies like FEMA. This while FEMA’s “Shelter and Service Program” spent $650 million on housing for non-citizen migrants, many of whom entered the U.S. illegally.

The woman ended her speech with a clear and powerful message. “Thank you President, this is our president.”

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Greg Gutfeld DESTROYS whiny Jessica Tarlov during explosive deportations segment

Greg Gutfeld EXPLODED at left-wing pundit Jessica Tarlov for trashing President Donald Trump’s immigration executive orders on “The Five.”

“Well welcome to America! Every single one of us has problems!!” Gutfeld shouted.

Tarlov criticized the broad nature of Trump’s deportation targets, naming foreign nationals on students visas and other exceptional cases as potential victims of sweeping nationwide deportations.

“Did you vote to revoke birth-rite citizenship for the people who were born here legally?” Tarlov pressed Gutfeld.

“You’re always going to choose a weird exception!” Gutfeld fired back.

“Americans voted for Donald Trump because they saw these systems beings gamed!” he continued. “Every single part of society was being gamed by the left and finally Americans got pushed too far!”

Watch the tense Fox News clash below:

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