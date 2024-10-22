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Trump gets EMOTIONAL when man who lost everything delivers beautiful prayer

This should give you hope for America! A man who lost everything in the hurricanes that ripped through Appalachia delivers a heart felt prayer when Donald Trump visited them.

In the aftermath of the storms, the federal disaster response was laughable. Residents had to fend for themselves and organized their own rescue parties. In fact the only thing worse than what FEMA did was what the Biden Harris Administration did. GAVE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO UKRAINE!

It is no surprise that when Trump showed up that this happened.

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But the real thing that is striking about this video is to watch Trump. He came to support these people, to bring the nation’s attention to their plight.

He was not expecting what they said, he gets caught off guard and you can see him getting emotional.

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