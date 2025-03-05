The Must-Watch Moment From Last Night:

President Donald Trump gave a show-stopping surprise last night to a young man who survived brain cancer, during his address to a joint session of Congress.

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The young man, DJ Daniel, 13, has always wanted to be a police officer, Trump explained during his speech, adding that DJ has been made an honorary officer of several police departments before. DJ was sitting next to his father, dressed in a Houston police uniform, when Trump singled him out.

"In 2018 DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago," Trump said.

"Police departments love him. And tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service."

This amazing MAGA moment will make you cry (and yet the Democrats still did not applaud…) Watch it right here:

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Scott Jennings DESTROYS Democrat dummy for sarcastic insult on live T.V.

CNN Republican Scott Jennings REFUSES to be insulted by a smug Democrat who mocks him during a live televised debate.

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“Both of you made an interesting point,” Jennings started to ask the democrats at the table. “It seems to me that you both believe that the unelected part of our government, the bureaucracy has a responsibility to resist the political leadership. Is that your view?”

“That’s not actually what we said!” one democrat came back. “We said upholding the principles of the constitution in the time that we have seen…”

Jennings interrupted for clarification, “How is the President shredding the Constitution?!!”

“I mean, seriously?! Do we have to give you a civics lesson?!! We put all power in the executive branch,… the legislative branch, the FBI, now he’s in control of the military, this is what you do in a dictatorship!!” another democrat fired back.

“The President is in charge of the military, is he not?” Jennings said, baffled by what he just heard.

Watch the live T.V. clash right here:

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