Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz DESTROYED elitist clown Jim Acosta for repeatedly spewing Trump lies during a tense live interview on CNN.

Acosta was ready with a list of new accusations against Trump, each of which Waltz had a solid answer for.

“The trump campaign may have broken federal law by using Arlington National Cemetery for political purposes,… Are you concerned at all with the Trump campaign playing politics with Arlington National Cemetery?” Acosta pressed Waltz.

“Jim, I was there,” Waltz answered. “Those families had the ceremony set up,… and then invited both Trump and Kamala Harris who was in Washington that day. She choose not to come, he choose to be there for them!”

Acosta’s weird never-ending vendetta against Trump is on full display here, and in the end he completely falls on his face. Watch Waltz make him look like a complete fool.

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Resurfaced: Michael Knowles DESTROYS woke college girl so bad she RUNS out of the building

Daily Wire personality Michael Knowles wrecked a very smug college student who thought she had him stumped with her abortion argument… she gets a BIG reality check.

“You love going off about some nonsense that isn’t what my question is about,” the girl told Knowles with a phony smile and politeness.

“Logic, yes I know,” Knowles responded sarcastically.

Watch how she literally flees when Knowles decisively defeats her argument in front of a packed auditorium.

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