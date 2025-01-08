Donald Trump couldn’t resist interrupting his spokesperson to directly answer a reporter’s skepticism about his approach to hostage negotiations with Hamas.

“When you say that all hell will break loose in the middle east if they don’t release the hostages…” the reporter started to ask Trump’s negotiator.

Trump, who was standing by, jumped in immediately, “That’s right. Well you know what that means, don’t you?”

“All hell will break loose,” Trump said stoically. “Do I need to define it for you?!”

Watch Trump GO OFF on this reporter for questioning his approach during this very tense press conference.

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Billionaire grabs the mic from Trump, what happens next is AMAZING NEWS for America

Trump introduced one of his latest negotiating successes to the American people yesterday, Emirati billionaire businessman, Hussain Sajwani, who has pledged to invest $20 billion into the U.S. economy, per discussion with Trump.

Listen to what he says when Trump hands him the mic:

Sajwani is the CEO of property development company DAMAC Properties.

“It’s an honor to have such a great investor investing in our country.” Trump told reporters. “The investment will support massive new data centers across the mid west, the sunbelt area, and also to keep America on the cutting edge of technology in artificial intelligence.”

Trump invited Sajwani to the podium. “Thank you Mr. President, this has been amazing news for me and my family when he was elected in November,” he said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to invest in Trump’s America.

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This after Japanese billionaire and Soft Bank CEO Masayoshi Son announced a $100 billion investment into the U.S. economy following negotiations with Trump himself. During the announcement, Trump tried to get Son to double his investment to $200 billion, to which he said “I will try to make it happen.”

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Trump is clearly walking the walk with his pledge to bring back American jobs and bolster our economy, and he’s not even president yet.