President Donald Trump paused his rally speech at Myrtle Beach to read his favorite poem to the audience; a must watch MAGA moment that will give you goosebumps.

“We have time for this right?!”

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Together with Augusta Precious Metals

Gold Prices Change. The Reasons for Owning It Don’t.

Gold has had a tremendous run. So it’s only natural to wonder... did you already miss it?

But that may be the wrong question. The real question isn’t whether gold has already gone up. It’s whether the reasons for owning it have changed.

Central banks continue buying gold at record levels. Global debt continues to grow. Countries around the world are looking to reduce their dependence on the U.S. dollar.

Those are the very reasons many people have considered owning physical gold and silver for years. And if those reasons haven’t changed... why would the case for owning them?

If you’re looking to better understand your options, request Augusta’s free Gold IRA Guide. It explains how physical gold, silver, and Gold IRAs can fit into a long-term wealth protection strategy—so you can decide what’s right for your retirement.

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Iranian state media releases video threatening Barron Trump amid economic squeeze

IRGC-linked Iranian media reportedly broadcast a video titled “Where to Kill Barron Trump,” claiming to detail the 20-year-old’s NYU dorm location and daily movements, alongside reports of a $10 million bounty.

The video follows a string of similar threats from Iranian state media, including past clips targeting Melania Trump and President Trump’s motorcade routes, as tensions with Tehran remain elevated following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an Israeli strike earlier this year.

The threats come as the Trump administration ramps up economic pressure on Iran, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announcing sweeping new sanctions as Iran’s currency hits record lows and top Iranian officials publicly warn about the country’s worsening economic collapse.

First deportation flight to Haiti since TPS termination includes gang members, sex offenders

DHS deported 162 Haitian nationals on the first flight to Haiti since the Trump administration ended Temporary Protected Status for roughly 350,000 Haitians, following a June Supreme Court ruling allowing the termination. Officials released details on 15 deportees with convictions including sexual crimes against minors, assault, and gang affiliations with groups like Zoe Pound and 88 Crush Mob.

Many of the deportees had lived in the U.S. for years, some as green card holders whose status was later revoked following convictions, while others entered illegally or were released under Biden-era policies before receiving deportation orders.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the flight targeted “dangerous criminals including pedophiles, gang members, drug traffickers, and violent assailants,” framing the removals as reinforcing that TPS was intended to be temporary rather than a long-term amnesty pathway.

Trump ramps up “economic D-Day” pressure campaign against Iran

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to announce new secondary sanctions Monday targeting nations and entities propping up Iran’s economy, part of an intensified campaign as the U.S.-Iran conflict approaches six months, aimed at pushing Tehran toward capitulation or negotiations.

The U.S. has reportedly identified Iran’s oil-smuggling and sanctions-evasion networks to maximize the sanctions’ impact, with Treasury planning to roll them out in waves — hitting an initial list of countries immediately while giving others time to cut Iran ties before facing penalties.

In a Financial Times op-ed, Bessent argued the pressure campaign aims to fully collapse Iran’s financial system, citing a record-weak rial and soaring inflation, and called on nations still engaging with Tehran to abandon what he described as a losing bet.

ICE reports over 1,300 arrests in Virginia, Maryland surge

ICE announced 1,328 arrests across Virginia and Maryland during the first two weeks of August, with nearly 400 of those arrested having criminal records and the rest cited for immigration violations, including some allegedly tied to international gangs.