President Donald Trump signed a historic executive order today, officially renaming the Gulf of Mexico to “The Gulf of America,” and marking the first ever annual Gulf of America day, Febuary 9, unapologetically proclaiming American exceptionalism to the world.

“Have you talked to Mexico about this?” a reporter asked Trump.

The President was caught off guard by the question, answering, “Actually no…”

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Kristi Noem FIRES BACK when Dana Bash calls her a hypocrite on live T.V.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem refused to let CNN’s Dana Bash lie about what DOGE is currently doing to the bloated federal government.

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”You feel comfortable with Elon Musk having access to Americans’ personal data?” Bash questioned Noem, adding that Republicans historically have been guarded about letting the government have access to personal data.

“Of course, the President has authorized him to have access,” Noem answered. “We can’t trust our government anymore!”

Bash fired back, “You are the government now!”

“This audit needs to happen to make sure that we are going through a process that adds integrity back into these programs,” Noem fired back.

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Pro-big government Democrats have challenged the legality of Musk using DOGE to slash government programs, and even to close frivolous of defunct government departments like USAID. However, Musk shows no sign of slowing down his efforts to trim government fat amid the left’s uproar.