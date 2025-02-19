Trump's nominee for Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer SHUT DOWN Bernie Sanders over and over again when he repeatedly tried to catch her in traps during her confirmation hearing earlier today.

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"If you were sitting where I am sitting, would you vote to raise the minimum wage to a living wage?" Sanders stated.



A sharp Chavez-DeRemer fired back, "Well I'm not sitting where you are sitting. I used to but not any longer. I do recognize that the minimum wage hasn't been raised since 2009, and the cost of living has gone up. But again, I cannot sit here and determine what that wage will be because that is not in the purview of the Secretary of Labor."



Sanders again tried to set up Chavez-DeRemer with a question aiming to undermine President Trump's lawful executive powers. "Do you think President Trump's firing of Ms. Wilcox was illegal? Because I do!"



On-her-toes, Chavez-Deremer answered back, "President Trump has a right to exercise his executive power how he sees in consultation with his team!"



Watch Chavez-DeRemer put Bernie Sanders in his place:

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In her opening statement, Chavez-DeRemer thanked Trump for creating "the single greatest political achievement of our time” - a new coalition of working-class Americans.

"President Trump has united a new coalition of working-class Americans like never before. With 59.6% of Teamsters backing him, historic support from African American and Latino voters, and record-breaking turnout in once-solid blue cities and states—Americans are speaking loud and clear. They are calling for action, progress, and leadership that puts the American worker first," she stated.

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Resurfaced: JD Vance makes woke FAA nominee PANIC, exposes dangerous DEI policies for all to see

Watch then-Senator JD Vance confront Biden FAA nominee Phillip Washington about the dangerous woke ideas embraced by so many working for the FAA and other areas of the U.S. government.

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”The aviation industry is the single industry where aptitude and safety matter more than anything else,” Vance told Washington, before asking him a series of blunt and direct questions to vet his commitment to safety above DEI ideals.

“Should white, black and latino pilots have to log 1,500 hours of total flight time in order to receive an airline transport license?” Vance asked along with a series of other questions about basic flight standards across all racial groups.

Washington admitted that everyone, regardless of race, should have to pass these basic standards.

“I don’t really care what pilot I have, what their gender is, what their skin color is, I just care about whether they can do the job!” Vance explained firmly.

Watch the tense questioning here:

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