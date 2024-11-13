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Trump official OUTSMARTS CNN's Dana Bash in humiliating live interview

Dana Bash got hung out to dry when she got caught trying to rewrite history!

It’s no secret that the average American voter was unhappy with the direction of the country in the 2024 election and the absolute blowout that that Kamala and the Democrats suffered demonstrated that.

Dana Bash however decided that she was going to reframe Trump’s blow out win as (surprise, surprise) Hateful! Her argument is that the ads that Trump ran were “demonizing the trans community” for political gain.

Rather than just face the reality that her candidate got smashed at the polls and take the L, she ties herself in knots trying to claim “transphobia” was what got Trump elected.

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The problem is that Kamala was on tape, on the record, in an interview, arguing for tax payer funded sex changes for prisoners and illegal aliens. She said it!

Dana gives the game away in her opening statement. “The transgender community in the US is a very, very small.” At a time with skyrocketing inflation and an out of control border crisis, the candidate for President was saying that her priority was more focused on sex change surgeries for prisoners and illegal aliens than helping Americans get back on their feet.

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

That disconnection between what the huge majority of voters wanted and the Harris campaigns dedication to pandering to an INCREDIBLY small demographic was symptomatic of her entire campaign which could be summed up in two words

TONE DEAF!

When the hurricanes ripped through the Carolinas and Florida the people who lost everything were basically told “Here’s $750 (if you qualify)” I don’t think sex changes for prisoners and illegal aliens was top of their mind when they were homeless with no access to electricity, internet or running water for days!

The ad that Trump’s campaign ran was a master stroke of political genius. It crystalized in 30 seconds the reality of Kamala Harris. She will move heaven and earth, cost be dammed for a tiny sliver of her voting base and everyone else comes second. It was phenomenally effective because it highlighted a very inconvenient truth that everyone could see and no amount of frantic spin by Dana Bash two weeks later is going to change that.

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