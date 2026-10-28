President Donald Trump whipped out the big guns and showed a damning video of far-left senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed campaigning with his buddy anti-American Twitch streamer Hasan Piker during his rally in Michigan.

“Most disgraceful of all, El-Sayed campaigns with communist Hasan Piker! Just watch this!” Trump told the crowd before playing the video.

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Trump credits his endorsement for Netanyahu’s election comeback

President Donald Trump said his endorsement helped fuel a late surge for Netanyahu’s bloc, which partial results showed closing in on a parliamentary majority with 57 of 120 Knesset seats, reversing early exit polls that had favored the opposition.

Trump supported Netanyahu’s reelection as a critical measure to completing shared military objectives against Iran, warning that a different Israeli leader could leave the U.S. to confront Tehran alone; Netanyahu echoed that theme in his post-election remarks, calling Iran “weaker than ever.”

The political developments come as U.S. officials reportedly prepare Gulf allies for a possible major military operation against Iran after the midterms, with Trump declining to confirm plans but suggesting further strikes remain possible while accusing Iran of stalling talks until after the U.S. election.

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Netanyahu’s victory could take weeks or longer

Netanyahu’s chances of victory overtook opponent Gadi Eizenkot, but Kalshi’s markets predict a high chance of there being no clear winner before the end of the year.

This is because in Israeli elections, voters choose parties rather than individual candidates for the Knesset. With no party expected to secure the 61 seats needed for a majority, whoever becomes prime minister will need to assemble a coalition — a process that could take weeks or even months.

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Cuban diplomat expelled from US after altercation with American official at UN

U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz said a Cuban diplomat, identified as Richard Tur de la Concepción, will be expelled after allegedly shoving an American official who was filming a heated exchange between Waltz and Cuba’s foreign minister on the UN General Assembly floor Tuesday.

Waltz accused Cuba of using the UN as a “propaganda platform” ahead of the annual vote condemning the U.S. embargo, highlighting alleged corruption among Cuban elites, including photos of Fidel Castro and current President Miguel Diaz-Canel wearing expensive watches while citizens face hardship.

Cuban officials pushed back, accusing the U.S. of spreading lies to justify economic aggression against the island. The UN is set to vote Wednesday on its 34th consecutive resolution condemning the embargo, which passed with 165 countries in favor last year.

NY Gov. Hochul says she’s “excited” for Democratic Congress to legally target Trump

Gov. Kathy Hochul told Politico she’s eager to see Democrats retake the House and ideally the Senate, saying congressional oversight could use investigations, hearings, and subpoenas to scrutinize what she called Trump administration corruption and counter his “flood the zone” strategy.

The White House and New York GOP pushed back sharply, with spokeswoman Lauren Bis accusing Democrats of pursuing a “witch hunt” rather than policy solutions, while state GOP communications director David Laska said Hochul revealed Democrats’ true priority is obstructing Trump rather than addressing New York’s affordability issues.

Hasan Piker caught attending ID-required events despite voter ID opposition

Streamer Hasan Piker appeared alongside Rep. Ilhan Omar at a Monday Minnesota campaign event requiring attendees to show photo ID, marking the second time in recent months he’s spoken at a political gathering with similar identification requirements, following a Wisconsin rally in August.