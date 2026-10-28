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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
8d

I agree with Donald Trump 100%

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Firewagon's avatar
Firewagon
8d

Why are these obvious anti-American, Communist, 'terrorists,' not run out of the country on a rail, tarred and feathered? Have we become 'suicidal' by our tolerance for people with their stated objective of destroying this Republic?

It is confounding that nobody in the "Legacy Media," network talking heads, or our erudite (not) politicians, has pointed out that attempting to combine 'Democracy and Socialism' creates an oxymoron! That designation "DSA" (Democrat Socialist of America) is an oxymoronic camouflage for what they are, Communists. It is used to beguile the ill-informed, ill-educated, into accepting the unacceptable. Proof: Over 40% of those aged 18-24 think(?) Socialism/Communism is the road America should be on. Americans better wake up and smell the INVASION! As is said far too often in America today, "You Just Can't Make This Schiff Up."

"....a socialist economic system is incompatible with democracy. The reason is simple: Because socialism does not work as an economic system, the only way to make it last for any length of time is to employ an enormous amount of coercion." Speak Freely

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