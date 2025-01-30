President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that the midair collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport "looks like it should have been prevented."

The incident occurred late Wednesday when American Airlines Flight 5342, en route from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, leading to a crash into the river. The accident involved 64 passengers and crew on the jet, and three soldiers on the helicopter.

Trump raised questions about the response, asking why the helicopter did not maneuver or why air traffic control did not provide more direct instructions to avoid the collision.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The crash has resulted in a significant response from emergency services, with rescue operations turning into recovery efforts. No survivors have been reported, and the search continues for all victims. The National Transportation Safety Board has initiated an investigation into the crash's cause.

Featured Video: RFK Jr REFUSES to take Bernie's crap, fires right back at him!

Watch RFK Jr. stand up to socialist nut job Bernie Sanders during yesterdays fiery confirmation hearings.

“I had nothing to do with that!!” RFK snapped at Sanders.

Watch Video

Presented By American Alternative Assets

BREAKING: For the first time in American history, U.S. interest payments now exceed our entire defense budget.

The numbers are staggering:

$36 trillion in national debt

Every 1% rate increase = $90 billion in new costs

Gold surging past $2,750 as central banks buy at fastest pace in history

Over 1,082 metric tons of gold purchased by central banks in 2022 alone

As Trump prepares to retake office, a showdown with the Fed could determine the fate of your retirement savings. Smart money isn't waiting - central banks are racing to accumulate gold before 2025.

Get our FREE guide, "Fed vs Trump: The Coming Battle for America's Financial Future" to learn:

✓ Why central banks are stockpiling gold at record rates

✓ How gold rose from $35 to $850 during the last debt crisis

✓ Why experts predict gold could hit $9,000 as this crisis unfolds

✓ How to protect your savings before it's too late

Get Free Guide

D.C. Fire Chief gives heartbreaking update to Potomac River plane crash

"We don't think there are any survivors from this accident,..."

Chief John Donnelly of the District of Columbia Fire Department announced Thursday that no survivors are expected from the catastrophic midair collision between an American Eagle Flight 5342 and an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

"We don't think there are any survivors from this accident," Donnelly stated during a press conference. He confirmed that 27 bodies had been recovered from the plane and one from the helicopter.

"Despite all these efforts, we are now at a point where we are switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation," he added.

Donnelly further noted that the district office of the medical examiner is tasked with the responsibility of reuniting the recovered bodies with their families.

The tragic plane crash occurred Wednesday night involving a regional jet from Wichita, Kansas, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, and a military helicopter with three soldiers on board. The incident has led to a significant emergency response and has grounded all flights at Reagan National Airport until further notice.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in a statement Thursday that "We are going to wait for all the information to come in from this vantage point.”

"But to back up what the president said and what I've seen so far, do I think this was preventable? Absolutely," he added.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said Thursday that the collision involving one of his airlines’ passenger jets was “devastating.”

“We're absolutely heartbroken for the family and loved ones of the passengers and crew members, and also for those that were on the military aircraft,” Isom said. “Our focus right now is doing everything that we can to support all of those involved, and also the PSA Airlines team. This is devastating. It's, we are all hurting incredibly.”

“Here's what I can share at this early stage. American Air American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, traveling from Wichita, Kansas to Reagan National Airport, was involved in an accident just before 9 p.m. local time,” Isom also said. “On final approach into Reagan National, it collided with a military aircraft on an otherwise normal approach. At this time, we don't know why the military aircraft came into the path of the PSA aircraft.”