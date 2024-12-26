President-elect Donald Trump dropped a very bad word during his speech in Arizona at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2024, but what happened next was unexpected.

“We have to stop woke! Woke is ********!” Trump told the crowd.

Watch how the crowd responded:

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Trump’s occasional use of bad words is one of his many features that makes him relatable to everyday Americans. Unlike phony, overly polished politicians on the left and the right, Trump is never afraid to tell it like it is and thats why so many love him.

CNN host ENDS the segment when Republican drops TRUTH BOMB live on air

A CNN panel host admitted live on air that Hunter Biden was involved in possibly corrupt business dealings in China and Ukraine, before abruptly shuffling the conversation along.

Watch the uncomfortable moment below:

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“This pardon goes back 10 years,” a CNN panel guest said referring to Joe Biden’s pardoning of Hunter. “You remove any further criminal scrutiny for the dealings that Hunter and maybe Joe Biden himself had in Ukraine but more specifically China.”

CNN’s Erin Burnett surprisingly agreed with the guest, clarifying for the audience that he was talking about Hunter’s eyebrow-raising position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma as well has his mysterious Chinese business dealings.