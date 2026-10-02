Trump sends 500 troops to southern border after U.S. Coast Guard shot by cartelsHere we go... Trump is NOT f**king around!Julio RosasOct 02, 2026∙ Paid3333853ShareHelp us defeat and replace the mainstream media!Support PolitiBrawl by becoming a paid subscriber today:Support Our JournalismThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJulio RosasField reporter at MostlyPeaceful.media covering immigration, protests, and national flashpoints across the U.S. Subscribe for full podcast episodes, unfiltered interviews, and on-the-ground reporting you won’t see on MSM.Subscribe to Julio