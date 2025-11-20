President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening he signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, directing the Justice Department to release all unclassified records and investigative materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days in a searchable online format, after the bill passed the House 421-1 and the Senate by unanimous consent on Tuesday.
Bill requires broad disclosure with some exceptions: The legislation mandates release of files related to individuals referenced in Epstein’s legal cases, trafficking allegations, internal DOJ communications, and details surrounding his 2019 death, though files containing victims’ names, child sex abuse materials, classified materials, or information threatening active investigations may be withheld or redacted by the DOJ.
Democrats released emails mentioning Trump, sparking GOP counter-release: The push gained momentum after House Democrats released three emails from Epstein’s estate mentioning Trump, including one where Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell that Trump “has never once been mentioned” despite a victim spending “hours at my house with him,” prompting Republicans to release their own 20,000 pages of Epstein documents, though Trump has not faced formal accusations of misconduct tied to Epstein and no law enforcement records connect him to Epstein’s crimes.
Jasmine Crockett defends Epstein donation claims with bizarre excuse
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins she “never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein” when defending her Tuesday House floor remarks accusing Lee Zeldin and other Republicans of taking donations from the late convicted pedophile, claiming her team only had “maybe 20 minutes” to Google FEC records before the debate.
Zeldin quickly debunked smear with FEC records: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin fired back on X pointing out that FEC filings clearly showed two different men named Jeffrey Epstein donated to his campaigns—Dr. Jeffrey Epstein of Manhasset ($1,000 in April and August 2020) and Jeffrey Epstein, a beverage distribution company owner from New Jersey ($600 in February 2020)—all months after the disgraced financier hanged himself in prison in August 2019.
Original accusations made to defend Plaskett: Crockett made the jaw-dropping remarks Tuesday night while defending Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI), who faced censure after text messages revealed the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein coached her through questioning of Michael Cohen during a February 2019 House Oversight Committee hearing, with Crockett listing Republicans who supposedly took money “from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein.”
Widespread criticism of Crockett’s defense: Critics including CNN pundit Scott Jennings called Crockett “literally the perfect modern Democrat,” while Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross noted “it took me 2 minutes to figure it out,” former CNN commentator Chris Cillizza asked “Why can no one say ‘I was wrong and I am sorry’ anymore?”, and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) called the exchange “an embarrassment to this institution on every level.”
Together with Natural Health Response
RFK Jr’s 2025 confession EXPOSED
Dear Reader,
Not long ago RFK Jr went toe-to-toe with senate Dems on Capitol Hill… And he was NOT holding back.
What he EXPOSED left the room in stunned silence.
An emerging health threat that affects over one hundred million Americans. And if you were born on or before January 1st, 1965… then you’re most at risk.
Angry Democrats mocked him as a conspiracy theorist…
Just like they did when he warned about the COVID Lab leak, microplastics and corruption in the FDA…
All of which now appear to be 100% TRUE.
Which is exactly why you need to hear RFK Jr’s 2025 warning NOW.
You can get full details here now while it’s still available online.
P.S. I’ll be blunt, if you’re over the age of 60 then the RFK Jr warning exposed in this video will make you angry… but it could also save your life. Watch it here now while it’s still available online.
Trump to meet with NYC mayor-elect Mamdani at White House
President Trump announced Wednesday he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the Oval Office on Friday, confirming a sit-down between the two leaders who have repeatedly clashed throughout the campaign season.
Routine transition meeting amid heated rhetoric. The Friday meeting follows standard protocol for incoming New York mayors meeting with sitting presidents, though this one comes after months of sharp exchanges. Trump has dubbed Mamdani a “little communist” and warned of New York’s decline under his leadership, while the mayor-elect called Trump a “despot” in his victory speech and vowed to dismantle conditions that allowed him to gain power.
Public safety and affordability on the agenda. Mamdani’s team says the socialist plans to discuss public safety, economic security and affordability issues that resonated with over one million New Yorkers who voted for him two weeks ago. The mayor-elect, who will be sworn in January 1, reached out to the White House to fulfill his campaign commitment.
Federal funding and oversight hang in balance. The meeting takes on added significance as Trump has previously threatened to pull federal funding from New York City and floated the possibility of a federal takeover. The 34-year-old Mamdani will need to navigate this relationship as he prepares to lead the nation’s largest city while Trump controls federal resources that could impact New York.
House passes bill against terrorist use of AI
The House unanimously approved legislation Wednesday requiring the federal government to assess and counter the growing threat of terrorist groups weaponizing artificial intelligence to develop advanced weapons and spread propaganda.
Bipartisan response to emerging terror threat. Rep. August Pfluger’s Generative AI Terrorism Risk Assessment Act passed with full support from lawmakers concerned about ISIS and other terrorist organizations exploiting AI technology to enhance recruitment efforts and acquire supplies for attacks. The Texas Republican, who chairs the House Homeland Security subcommittee on counterterrorism, warned that as AI advances, so does the risk of sophisticated terrorist operations on American soil.
Annual threat assessments mandated. The legislation directs the Department of Homeland Security to conduct yearly evaluations in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence on how terrorist groups utilize AI for extremist messaging, recruitment and development of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons. DHS will also be tasked with creating strategies to counter these emerging threats in the digital battlefield.
ISIS already deploying AI for propaganda. Terrorist organizations have demonstrated their capability with the technology, including ISIS using AI-generated news anchors last year to broadcast propaganda about an attack on a Moscow concert hall. Intelligence officials revealed during congressional hearings that groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda are holding workshops to train followers on AI applications and creating deepfake content to fabricate events and recruit new members through increasingly convincing propaganda campaigns.
Stefanik blasts Hochul after illegal immigrant trucker kills Indiana guardsman
Rep. Elise Stefanik is slamming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s immigration policies after an illegal immigrant truck driver with a New York commercial license was involved in a fatal crash in Indiana that killed a National Guardsman.
Brooklyn trucker in ICE custody after deadly crash: Goderdzi Gujabidze, 56, was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody following the November 14 multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 65 that killed 23-year-old Indiana National Guard Specialist Terry Frye. The Georgian national was driving a car hauler truck and required a translator due to a language barrier when questioned by authorities.
Driver obtained New York commercial license after illegal border crossing: Gujabidze crossed the southern border through San Luis, Arizona in 2022 and later obtained a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license in New York in December 2023, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The license remains valid until March 2027, raising questions about how an illegal immigrant secured authorization to operate commercial vehicles on American highways.
Stefanik targets Hochul’s Green Light Law in governor race: The upstate congresswoman, who launched her gubernatorial campaign earlier this month, accused Hochul of implementing dangerous sanctuary policies that endanger families beyond New York’s borders.
Trump, Vance not invited to Dick Cheney funeral
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were not invited to former Vice President Dick Cheney’s funeral Thursday at the National Cathedral in Washington, breaking with tradition for sitting presidents to attend services for past vice presidents.
Cheney family feud drives snub: Trump has maintained a poor relationship with the Cheney family in recent years, stemming from daughter Liz Cheney’s leadership of the House investigation into the January 6, 2021 Capitol incident, and endorsement of Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign.
Cheney dies at 84 from pneumonia complications: The 46th vice president passed away November 3 due to complications from pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, surrounded by his wife Lynne of 61 years and daughters Liz and Mary.
Legacy as powerful VP and war on terror architect: Cheney served two terms as vice president under President George W. Bush and was considered one of the most powerful figures ever to hold that position. His decades-long public career included roles as White House chief of staff, Wyoming congressman, and Defense secretary, with his most controversial legacy being his driving force behind America’s war on terror and the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
9/11 was a False Flag event. Cheney, W and others like Daddy Bush were in charge. I watched the Towers implosion in real time at work. Just like that all of my co-workers bought it hook line and sinker. Oddly enough they were all Engineers of different disciplines. They just could see, accept or question the false narrative. At that time I had five different Blasting Licenses from the State of California. I had been certified by several other States. I needed them because after the Marine Corps 1965-1967 I moved to Arizona in 1971 and became a hard rock miner.
I had seen and worked implosions on several construction projects. One might also go back a search building demolitions using explosives.
Tucker did a great series on 9/11. The Building collapsed within their own footprints. We live in troubling times and It’s not going to improve anytime soon. May God Bless President Trump, His Cabinet and We The Real People.
Semper Fidelis
WHERE WE ARE.
Our governments - community, town, city, county or parish, state, and federal - in the past were of the people, for the people, and by the people. Each level of government received their responsibilities and were accountable to we the people. Republicans must bring back that order of accountability. Our governments are to manage governmental functions and provide law and order to assure we have a healthy, safe, and secure place to live, work, and play. Elected officials at every level of government are supposed to work for those who elected them. Civil servant’s bureaucratic desires are not to direct us; we are to direct them. The flow of power is from the people to the government not from the government to the people. Government is not to choose winners or losers but assure fairness and honesty. However, this concept of government started changing in the 1960s as residents and government employees began to lose their understanding of integrity and their obligation to Freedom. Those understandings and obligations by individuals to themselves and others as well as public servants’ understanding of their role in governing requiring integrity and obligation to freedom must be restored.
Residents of The United States of America must uphold our obligations to integrity and Freedom to maintain these concepts. Our Nation is experiencing a blight, insult, and tarnish on our heritage of Freedom because of individuals’ bad behavior. Many of us have become unfriendly, nasty, uncivil, hateful, and uncaring, as well as to self-centered, isolated, and violent. We have neglected the family values of love and integrity. This has resulted in human behavioral problems. Some of us have become violent as we have neglected family values and our obligations to Freedom. We have tarnished Freedom by neglecting our obligations that enable it. All residents, including those who serve us in government, must reaffirm their individual obligation to Freedom. Each of us to be free is obligated to have integrity and be respectful, truthful, civil, loving, responsible, friendly, and accountable to ourselves as well as to our family, neighbors, community, county or parish, state, and our nation. To preserve Freedom in our Nation, every one of us must pledge to live our lives fulfilling our obligation to Freedom. Likewise, families and leaders in communities, workplaces, and at every level of government must also serve fulfilling their obligation to Freedom. This obligation to Freedom is inclusive of all residents of The United States of America. This pledge of meeting the obligations to Freedom runs up from we the people to our President. We the people must restore Freedom’s ring. We the people must uphold the obligations to Freedom and the spirit of our Declaration of Independence and Constitution to retain being a free people living in a Nation with the image of a shining city on a hill.
WHAT WE NEED TO DO - LIVE DISCIPLINED FREEDOM
You must agree that in discussions about the United States of America the concept of FREEDOM is only in the background. Perhaps FREEDOM is where all thoughts, conversations, and actions should begin. Most of us are ignoring FREEDOM. Daily news stories address tragedies where individuals died as victims to drug overdose or violence by firearms, knifes, automobiles, and other types of devices. In most cases these deaths are the result of humans not accepting responsibility and accountability and society blaming nonhuman things as causes.
Thus, we have brought a blight to FREEDOM. We need to face truth and reality. We need to understand our obligations to ourselves, all others, and to Disciplined FREEDOM.
We need to face truth and reality. We need to understand our obligations to Disciplined FREEDOM. Each of us to be FREE must have integrity and be respectful, truthful, civil, loving, responsible, friendly, and accountable to ourselves as well as to our family, neighbors, community, county or parish, state, and our nation. This is our obligation to Disciplined FREEDOM.
Each resident of our Nation should live and practice Disciplined FREEDOM to be truly FREE.