President-elect Donald Trump interrupted a Japanese bank CEO’s speech to negotiate an additional $100 billion investment into the U.S. economy in an unexpected live T.V. moment.

“I’m gonna ask him right now, would you make it $200 billion dollars?” Trump asked SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son during a Monday televised press conference. Son was announcing a plan for his bank to invest $100 billion into the U.S. over the next 4 years.

He was not expecting Trump to put him on the spot like this…

“Well, my promise is 100 (billion) but you know,… I will try to make it happen,” Son told Trump. “He’s an excellent negotiator”

Trump said that the investment would create 100,000 American jobs in artificial intelligence and related fields, adding that the gesture showed "monumental confidence in America's future."

Watch Video

Hello Friends Bill O'Reilly Here…

I remember how the Great Recession of 2008 wiped out $2.4 trillion dollars from retirement funds.

And now it looks like history is repeating itself.

Experts forecast the coming recession will be even worse than the 2008 financial crisis, including:

More than 2 million lost jobs

Stocks plummeting over 20%

IRAs and 401(k)s to lock in losses of 25% and keep falling

We can’t stop the recession from happening, but you can prepare for it.

That’s why I’ve put together a concise guide to help you protect your finances during this downturn.

Request your free guide now to recession-proof your life and protect your IRA, 401(k) and pension savings.

Request Your Free Guide

Republican EXPLODES at FEMA official for prioritizing illegals while Americans STARVED

Rep. Marc Molinaro LOST IT at the FEMA director Deanne Criswell for her agency prioritizing aid to illegal immigrants while Americans were left to struggle in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“Do you see the absurdity?!!” Molinaro demanded.

”Ma’am, do you think in responding to an emergency, the priority of government ought to be to ensure that American citizens are triaged and that the services of FEMA are focused on responding to them first?!” he continued.

Criswell meekly answered that Congress passed law allowing FEMA to provide aid to illegal migrants, but did not reconcile Molinaro’s concern that American citizens were not sufficiently taken care of during the horrific storm and may have been if resources were better appropriated.

“Our mission is to support people, help people before, during and after natural disasters,” Criswell responded.

Molinaro was not satisfied at all with her answer. Watch the CLASH below:

Watch Video