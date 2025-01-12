Must-see MAGA moments from past and present.

Donald Trump stops his speech when he sees a woman in the crowd who he recognizes.

The woman was former Miss Wisconsin winner Melissa Young who at the time of this rally in 2016, was suffering from a terminal illness. She had a very important message for Trump.

“I just want to say thank you, you saved me!” she told Trump. “I’ve been struggling with an incurable illness,.. it was caused by a doctor’s medical negligence.”

“I have a do not resuscitate order, and I have a 7-year-old son,” she continued. “In the hospital, I received from you a hand written letter that said ‘To the brafest woman I know…’”

Trump was shocked, “Wow… I remember that,… Are you coming along okay?”

Watch what happens next in this unexpected Trump rally moment.

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Resurfaced: Journalist AMBUSHES Tucker Carlson fishing in NYC, he wasn't ready for this...

An journalist confronted Tucker Carlson while he was fishing alone at a pond in Central Park in New York City.

“What is that?! Are you videotaping me?” Tucker asks the man as he walks towards him.

“It’s called a video camera, I’m allowed to film here…” the man responded.

Watch what happens next:

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RUDY GIULIANI HAS JOINED POLITIBRAWL!

The corrupt DOJ under the Biden Administration has pursued him through the courts and leveled a $150 MILLION dollar judgement against him. These DC tyrants have ruined Rudy Giuliani’s life for the crime of exercising his First Amendment rights.

They have taken nearly everything from him.

Now, Rudy Giuliani is joining PolitiBrawl as an exclusive contributor publishing premium content only for the PolitiBrawl Premium Audience!

As a paid subscriber to PolitiBrawl you will get Mayor Giuliani’s:

- Twice-weekly op-eds that appear exclusively on PolitiBrawl's Premium Substack.

- Exclusive reactions to news that will ONLY be available on PolitiBrawl Premium.