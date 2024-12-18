A Chicago man TORE woke mayor Brandon Johnson a new one during an off-the-rails community meeting for giving millions in tax dollars to illegal migrants surging into the city.

“Let me tell you another thing!” the man said, pointing right at Johnson. “All these illegals, they’re not gonna have a merry Christmas, they’re gonna have a merry DEPORTATION Christmas!!”

Watch him GO OFF below:

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Many community members wearing “Chicago Flips Red” shirts took the meeting by storm to give the disgraced mayor a piece of their mind, though still followed decorum.

Some of the attendees called Johnson a “loser” and a “criminal” for allowing migrants to flood the city.

“We gonna talk about this budget, about the strange things that’s happening, because again, your name was on this executive order of May 2023, this executive order for immigration, migrants and refugee rights,” another “Chicago Flips Red” community member said. “You caused all this money to go to illegal immigrants.”

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Resurfaced: Vivek OUTSMARTS CNN hack who tries to make him trash-talk Trump

Watch Vivek Ramaswamy completely turn the tables on a CNN talking head John Berman who trie to bait him into attacking Trump.

How he handles this is genius…

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“You think Trump’s social media posts are unifying?” Berman asked Vivek.

Ramaswamy refuses to engage with a judgement of Trump’s social media personality, instead saying that social media by design is a divisive space.

Berman repeatedly sites examples he’s hoping Ramaswamy admits constitute poor behavior on Trump’s part, but Ramaswamy sees right through it.

Trump’s unfiltered social media posting style has ruffled feathers on the left and right, especially those who see themselves as the guardians of the establishment and the phony performative politics of the Uniparty, like CNN…

"Gays for Trump" YELLS AT Woke Protesters in EPIC Confrontation at NYC Rally

“Stop giving kids puberty blockers!!!” one man holding a “Gay’s for Trump” flag and wearing a MAGA hat shouted at a crowd of anti-Trump protesters outside of Madison Square Garden.

The scene outside Trump’s rally that day was CHAOS as confrontations between Trump supporters and the counter protesters flared up.

Watch what happened next:

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