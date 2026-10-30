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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
6d

Donald Trump was running for this. I am hoping that he will be successful by doing that. Because the Democratic party hate him.

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Jo Anne's avatar
Jo Anne
5d

Fix the machines against Internet access and stop the illegal mail in ballot stuffing . That’s the real problem

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