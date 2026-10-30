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All we’ve heard from Democrats for almost a decade at this point is: January 6th, January 6th, January 6th.

For years, Donald Trump’s election-integrity agenda was defined by the bitter controversies and political grievances of 2020.

In large part, Democrats had successfully co-opted the issue.

Until now.

Heading into the midterms this week, the administration is finally mobilizing the federal government to enforce it aggressively.

To take just one example, look at the unprecedented blitz of criminal cases announced this month. On October 26, the DOJ announced charges against 48 noncitizens across five states for alleged illegal voting and fraudulent registration.

That major sweep followed a relentless wave of localized crackdowns: 16 individuals charged on October 12, a sweeping operation involving 28 permanent residents in California on October 19, and federal prosecutors demanding Washington state segregate over 400 potentially unlawful ballots. Yesterday, Wisconsin prosecutors charged two Canadian citizens with illegally voting in past federal elections.

Election fraud is real, and Trump is attacking it.

These are no longer abstract allegations debated on CNN. These are named defendants facing federal judges for violations in recent election cycles.

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The administration is also crowdsourcing the crackdown. Just a week out from Election Day, Trump announced a $1 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of voter fraud. He even floated granting investigators like Nick Shirley 1% of the fraud that he found.

Backed by a new federal reporting portal, the administration is actively soliciting evidence from the public, attempting to turn voter concern into actionable intelligence.

Earlier this year, Trump signed Executive Order 14399, directing agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to develop new data systems to verify voter citizenship. While that executive order is currently fighting through a maze of constitutional challenges in federal court, Republican-led states aren’t waiting around for the results.

States like Wyoming have already enacted laws requiring strict documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration. According to recent tracking, eleven other states have pushed through similar legislative changes, fundamentally rewriting the rulebook at the local level.

The political landscape has fundamentally shifted, and it’s a welcome change.

One of my largest criticisms of Trump after 2020 was that his rhetoric wasn’t backed up by action. “They cheated.” Yes we know, they’re Democrats… They always cheat!

Winners don’t complain, they act, which is exactly what Trump is now doing.