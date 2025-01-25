President Donald Trump publicly humiliated woke Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during a roundtable discussion on Friday over the city's fumbled wildfire recovery efforts.

“We’re the party of common sense, you are not!” Trump finally snapped.

Trump strongly criticized the bureaucratic hurdles slowing down the rebuilding process. "You have emergency powers just like I do," Trump insisted, pushing for quicker action. "I'm exercising my emergency powers. You have to exercise them also."

Bass countered with concerns about safety, saying, "We want people to be safe," but Trump was quick to highlight local inefficiencies, "But the people are willing to clear out their own debris. It doesn't cost a lot."

The discussion grew heated when Trump questioned the city's definition of hazardous waste, stating, "What's hazardous waste? You're going to have to define that." His push for more immediate action was clear, and Bass seemed resistant.

Watch Video

Tired of woke apparel brands who hate your values?

Based Buy is the one-stop-shop for patriotic and pro-Trump apparel at a reasonable price. Don’t settle for woke brands who hate traditional American values when you can shop at Based Buy.

Check out our selection here:

Watch Video

Trump SHOCKED when hurricane victim shares her story...

A North Carolina woman told President Trump the hardship she has had to deal with in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, saying her community has been left and forgotten by the government under the Biden administration.

“I’m embarrassed to even say I need help,…” the woman told Trump during a Friday press conference, during which the President invited up several community members to share their experience.

Trump consoled the woman in a touching moment, complimenting her and her family for their resilience. Earlier in the event, Trump agreed that FEMA is “a waste of time and money” and did not do enough to support the suffering American citizens in the aftermath of the disaster.

Watch the emotional moment below:

Watch Video