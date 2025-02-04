Trump Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told off Jake Tapper on CNN for minimizing the safety concerns over DEI hiring practices in the aviation industry.

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”Is there any evidence that backs up President Trump’s claims that DEI hiring practices are responsible in any way for this tragedy at Reagan National?” Tapper asked Duffy.

“I do know that in the last administration, they were focussed on, not safety, but changing the name from ‘cockpit’ to ‘flight deck,’” Duffy answered. “They focussed on things that don’t matter in regards to safety!”

“Our mission from the start is safety, and they’ve lost that mission! When you don’t focus on safety, and you focus on social justice or the environment bad things happen!!” Duffy continued.

Watch him go off on Tapper right here:

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Stephen Miller HUMILIATES Jake Tapper for claiming illegals are needed for agriculture

Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller humiliated Jake Tapper on CNN last week for suggesting that illegal immigrants are needed in America to provide cheap agricultural labor.

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“The Department of Agriculture says that 42% of crop workers were undocumented immigrants,” Tapper cited. “In many cases these migrants do jobs Americans do not want to do.”

Tapper asked how Trump would make sure that deporting illegal migrants would not be reflected in raising grocery prices.

“Well i’m sure it’s not your position Jake, that we should supply America’s food with exploitation illegal alien labor?” Miller asked sarcastically.

Miller continued to explain that most illegal aliens were not doing farm work but are in fact “collecting welfare” residing in American cities.

“You’re changing the subject,” Tapper snapped.

Watch the tense interview here:

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