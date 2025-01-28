President Donald Trump unexpectedly visited the casino floor at the Circa Resort and Casino on Saturday, delighting supporters who cheered "USA! USA!" as he strolled by slot machines.

Trump, who had just given a speech at the venue, was seen shaking hands with gamblers and security personnel, and even watched a few dice rolls at the craps table.

During his speech that evening, Trump reiterated his campaign promise to eliminate taxes on tips, stating, "Any worker who relies on tips [as] income, your tips will be 100% yours." This policy aims to benefit the numerous service industry workers nationwide, particularly in Nevada where a significant portion of restaurant workers' income comes from tips.

The crowd's enthusiasm was palpable, with Trump even encouraging a craps player to "throw the dice" at one of the tables.

Watch the amazing moment here:

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Jesse Watters SNAPS at Jessica Tarlov for refusing to hold Democrats responsible for LA fires

Jesse Watters snapped at Jessica Tarlov on “The Five” for refusing to admit that Democrat leadership bears responsibility for mishandling and failing to prepare for the devastating California wildfires.

“Are you going to come on TV and say that California was well prepared and couldn’t have done anything better?!!” Jesse pressed Tarlov. “You’re really going to tell people in California watching right now that the Democrats, the liberals, all the hollywood stars,… that everything was perfect and they got this thing right?!!”

Tarlow pushed back, siting the L.A. County Fire Chief, asking Watters“You know better than them?!!”

“I know better than to listen to you about facts!” Watters returned fire.

Watch the heated clash below:

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Kristi Noem joins immigration raid to catch illegal 'dirtbags’ in sanctuary city NYC

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined an immigration enforcement operation in New York City on Tuesday, targeting "dirtbags" in a sanctuary city, Fox News reports.

Noem, who was confirmed last Saturday by the Senate to lead the Department of Homeland Security, emphasized her commitment to tackling illegal immigration and enhancing border security during her confirmation hearing.

During the operation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a man with charges including kidnapping, assault, and burglary. Noem shared a video of the arrest on X, thanking ICE officers for their work.

"Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets," she commented.

This raid is part of a broader effort across the U.S., where ICE has made 1,179 arrests in a single day and issued 853 detainers requesting that local authorities hand over illegal immigrants in custody for federal processing. New York City, although a sanctuary city, has shown signs of cooperation with ICE under Mayor Eric Adams, particularly for deporting violent criminals.