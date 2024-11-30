Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz bluntly fact-checked a CNN host who tried to warp Trump’s “enemy within” statement.

“What President Trump actually said is; if we have national unrest, if we have riots, if law and order is broken down, then it is completely appropriate to use the military!” Waltz told the host.

Watch the tense confrontation below:

CNN pushed back, claiming Trump has targeted Nancy Pelsosi, Adam Schiff and other democrat opponents for retribution.

Waltz reminded her of the “total chaos” Adam Schiff caused by lying to the American people for years about “evidence of Russian collision,” which was later found to be “a hoax.”

“So that is an enemy within,” Waltz fired back.

Trump did make comments about targeting an “enemy from within” using the National Guard and “if necessary” by the military on Fox News last month.

“I think the bigger problem are the people from within. We have some very bad people. We have some sick people. Radical left lunatics,” Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo in an interview. “I think it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.”

Far-left rioters destroyed American cities during 2020’s “Summer of Love,” following the killing of George Floyd, which caused up to a billion dollars in property damage.

They also rioted in downtown Washington D.C. during Trump’s 2017 inauguration.