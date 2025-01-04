Must-see MAGA moments that the media FAILED to cover.

A woke feminist challenged Donald Trump during a rally in New Hampshire with an aggressive question about his treatment of women.

“I don’t think you’re a friend to women,” she told Trump.

Trump addressed the comment immediately, “I knew I shouldn’t have picked her,” he joked.

“I respect women incredibly! I have given women more opportunity than virtually anybody in the construction industry,” he continued.

The feminist was not satisfied by Trump’s answer, following up by asking “I wanna get paid the same as a man,… If you become president, will a woman get paid the same as a man?”

Trump’s answer is just perfect, watch it right here:

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Trump CRASHES frat party... What happens next is amazing

Donald Trump crashed a frat party at Iowa State University, and despite Trump being about 60 years older than most of the college kids, he fit right in and had so much fun.

Can you imagine Joe Biden, Kamala Harris or even Gavin Newsom doing something like this?!!

Watch what happens when one of the kids throws Trump a football:

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