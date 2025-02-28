President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance TOLD OFF Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky right to his face during a heated White House meeting in front of reporters following disrespectful comments towards the United States.

Watch Video

“What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about?” Zelensky pressed Vance. “Have you ever been to Ukraine to see what problems we have?!”

“You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict,” Vance fired back at Zelensky. “Do you think that it’s respectful to come to the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?!!”

Zelensky said that the U.S. has an ocean to protect itself, turning to tell Trump, sitting right next to him, “You don’t feel it now, but you will feel it in the future!”

“You don’t know that!,” Trump responded. “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel! We’re trying to solve a problem. You’re in no position to dictate what we’re goin g to feel!”

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people! You’re gambling with World War 3!!” Trump erupted at Zelensky.

Vance chimed back in asking the Ukrainian President if he said “thank you” once since arriving in the U.S.

Watch the intense clash right here:

Watch Video

The U.S. has appropriated more than $180 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia’s initial invasion, according to the DOD.