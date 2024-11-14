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Trump's Border Czar STEAMROLLS whiny CNN hack live on his own show

CNN is in a lot of trouble.

After failing to report on Biden’s slide in to addled senility, pretending that Kamala was the greatest thing since the dawn of time, then spending election night looking like absolute chumps (and breaking down afterwards,) reality is about to clobber them with a proverbial 2x4.



CNN is facing budget cuts and “layoffs that will impact hundreds of employees across the organization” which apparently is not going to spare on camera talent.

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Anderson Cooper reportedly makes $20 million dollars and given how terribly the network performed on election night management are starting to ask questions.

“Thompson, who took over last year after the ouster of Chris Licht, will cull personnel from CNN’s television production teams whose “talents won’t necessarily be needed in the new digital-first landscape,” the outlet added.“

It’s not that it’s surprising when you look at how its going.

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Once upon a time Wolf Blitzer was a respected anchor but since Trump got elected and the network tilted hard left its been sad to watch.

Tom Homan absolutely schooled him here. To be fair, Homan is a brutal interview at the best of times, he has a depth of knowledge about the border from decades of experience on the ground, he knows his stuff and has absolutely no problem telling anyone that they are wrong and precisely why.

But Blitzer should be better. Stop carrying water for the Democrats and maybe your network would not be looking down the barrel of near financial ruin.

You know, just an idea 🤷🏻‍♂️

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