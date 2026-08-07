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The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week new charges against top members within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in the aftermath of the death of their leader, El Mencho.

Offering up to $100 million for information that leads to their arrests, the DoJ said the following members are responsible for extreme violence in Mexico and tons of deadly drugs being sold within the U.S.:

Juan Carlos Valencia González also known as “Pelón”

Audias Flores Silva also known as “Jardinero”

Julio César Montero Pinzón also known as “Tarjetas”

Carlos Andrés Rivera Varela also known as “La Firma”

Hugo Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán also known as “Sapo”

Ricardo Ruiz Velasco also known as “RR” / “Tripa”

Julio Alberto Castillo Rodríguez also known as “Chorro”

Griselda Margarita Arredondo Pinzón

“The American people gave us a mandate to keep this country safe, and we will not rest until it is fulfilled,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche explained. “Today’s unsealing of criminal charges against five high-ranking CJNG leaders marks another decisive step in our campaign to dismantle the cartels that have plagued this country for far too long…this administration will use every tool at its disposal to bring these defendants to justice – no matter where they hide.”

CJNG has been in a period of transition since the Mexican operation in February that resulted in the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, a.k.a El Mencho. It has since been reported, his stepson, Valencia González, is now leading the cartel. What makes Valencia González unique compared to other cartel leaders is that he has U.S. citizenship after being born in California.

Both of Valencia González’s parents were cartel operatives.

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While it is a good step to increase pressure on CJNG’s leadership, these rewards for information that leads to arrest have not historically been the main way for cartel leaders to be captured.

It speaks to how difficult it is to solve the issue of cartels and how they operate. Even when El Mencho was killed, CJNG not only mounted a large counterattack across 20 states in Mexico, but it has been able to continue its operations without skipping a beat.

This is why President Donald Trump wants to use the U.S. military to attack cartels in Mexico, saying the U.S. government knows the address of members’ homes and their drug labs. He is wagering that the threat of death from a Hellfire missile, not a Mexican or U.S. prison, will be enough to get cartel members to cease their illicit activities.

Naturally, the Mexican government under President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected Trump’s offer for more direct action, citing sovereignty and past U.S. military action in their country.

That said, the gains in alliances and cooperation the U.S. has made across Latin America gives Trump more leverage to put pressure on Mexico to do even more against the cartels. There may come a point where Trump’s patience will come to an end.