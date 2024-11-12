CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

Trump's new Border Czar EXPLODES at democrats: "You work for me! I'm a taxpayer!!"

Let’s get two things straight from the get go.

Tom Homan is the definition of A: a dedicated American patriot and B: a bad ass.

He has gone into to the lions time after time in Congress, to have people like AOC try and yell at him for what he implemented on the border to stop the river of drugs and criminals pouring into this country. Every time he goes, they drag out some bleeding heart argument to try and make him look bad and he just goes down the laundry list of where they are wrong, why they are wrong and why he isn’t going to apologize for the actions he took (with the receipts to back it up.)

There’s a good reason that Homan acts the way he does.

He’s seen it all, since the Reagan administration!

He started as an on the ground agent for Border Patrol in 1984 and before that he was an NY State cop. This is not some bureaucrat that sits in an office reading reports. This guy has walked the walk.

CLICK TO WATCH HERE!

Homan’s straight talking, which has infuriated AOC and her cohorts, is beloved by the rank and file officers. The people who ACTUALLY have to work the border get it, and since the Democrats implemented their disastrous “sanctuary cities” policy, a lot more beat cops in America now have to manage the flood of migrants into their jurisdiction which has earned him even more support!

So its no surprise that when President-Elect Trump announced that Homan would be taking over the Boarder Czar position last “held” by Kamala Harris, NYPD was THRILLED!

Also, speeches like THIS probably helped!

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