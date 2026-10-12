Trump’s new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia clashed with Democrat talking head Brian Tyler Cohen on CNN over the alarming signs of voter fraud in California.

“There’s no other country in the world that has an election system like we have! We don’t want to cover up fraud! If we have inactive voters on our rolls and somehow ballots are being cast in their name even though they moved to Texas or Florida, we want to know about it!” Zacharia fired back.

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BREAKING: DHS raids Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home amid fraud investigation

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home Monday, part of an ongoing DOJ investigation reportedly tied to immigration paperwork filed by her father decades ago, according to sources familiar with the probe.

The raid follows recent comments from border czar Tom Homan confirming a “criminal” investigation into Omar, amid longstanding allegations that she married her brother for immigration purposes and entered the U.S. under a false identity in 1995 — claims Omar has repeatedly denied.

Omar has also faced past scrutiny over tax filing discrepancies while legally married to her first husband. No formal charges have been filed, and her legal team maintains her naturalization and financial disclosures comply with federal law.

Talarico returns to campaign trail after mysterious two-week absence

Texas Senate candidate James Talarico resurfaced Friday at the Austin City Limits Music Festival after not being seen in person since a Sept. 26 Carrollton news conference, with his campaign attributing the gap to a severe flu case.

The absence drew sharp criticism from Trump, who called Talarico “MISSING IN ACTION” on Truth Social and during his speech at a San Antonio rally, and from opponent Ken Paxton, who repeatedly questioned Talarico’s whereabouts at campaign rallies.

Talarico’s campaign disputed the full length of the absence, noting he joined a Sept. 30 virtual meeting with a Hispanic business group, and said he’ll resume a full in-person schedule ahead of an Oct. 14 CNN town hall.

Jerry Seinfeld shuts down pro-Palestinian heckler during Chicago show

Jerry Seinfeld sarcastically fired back at a pro-Palestinian heckler during a Friday performance at Chicago Theater, telling the crowd “it’s a genocide, I’m into it” before security removed the protester, then joked he’d donate the heckler’s ticket price to Israel.