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David Merrifield's avatar
David Merrifield
Oct 12

The democrat party has always undermined this country; never forget it is the party of KKK. MLK Jr. was a Republican.

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Neil Hansen's avatar
Neil Hansen
Oct 12

Wow… you are easily amused.

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