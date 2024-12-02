Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt FACT-CHECKED smug CNN host Kasie Hunt when she tries to justify the Biden/ Harris Administration’s response to the two Hurricanes that slammed the Appalachians in late September.

“This is not the first time we’ve seen the Biden/ Harris Administration botch a crisis,” Leavitt told Hunt. “We saw it in Afghanistan where they left Americans behind, we saw it East Palestine, and we saw it Maui.”

“We’ll take the word of people in North Carolina over the lies this Administration continues to spew!” Leavitt continued.

Watch the heated CNN brawl below:

Just days after the Federal Government announced they would be offering victims of Hurricane Helene a mere $750 in disaster relief payment, Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent this post out on X:

Leavitt explained that Americans are absolutely FED UP with the Biden/ Harris Administration using tax-payer dollars to help migrants before American citizens.

Kasie Hunt pushed back, claiming Trump also re-allocated FEMA funds during his Administration to deal with illegal immigrants.

“So it’s fine for Trump to do it but not this administration?“ Leavitt fired back, “President Trump didn’t allow an invasion into our country!”

While Trump did in-fact re-allocate FEMA funds in 2019, he didn’t use the funds to house the illegal aliens in luxury New York City hotels and give them millions of dollars for pre-paid credit cards (New York City begins giving illegal immigrants prepaid debit cards as part of $53 million pilot program).The money was given to ICE to DEPORT illegal migrants.

Watch the tense exchange below:

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